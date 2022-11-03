ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Robbie Neilson sets sights on European return after Hearts campaign ends

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRUhr_0ixgrXle00

Robbie Neilson watched Hearts’ Europa Conference League campaign end with a 3-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir then looked forward to having another go in Europe again next season.

In the final Group A fixture in the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, and with no chances of progression, the Jambos fell behind to a Youssouf Ndayishimiye header from a corner after four minutes before Serdar Gurler added a second in the 33rd minute following a mistake by keeper Craig Gordon.

Substitute Berkay Ozcan drove in a third in the 64th minute before Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson scored a consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Hearts, with six points from their two games against Latvian side RFS, finished third in Group A behind Basaksehir and Fiorentina and boss Neilson told HeartsTV: “It has been a great adventure, a massive learning curve for everyone and hopefully we can implement that next year by getting ourselves into third position (in the cinch Premiership) and try to get back into group stage football again.

“Tonight was a difficult one. We were playing against an extremely good team who topped the group and who beat Fiorentina 3-0 here.

“I expect them to progress pretty far in this competition.

“I thought the players equipped themselves really well. They worked hard, we didn’t create a lot of chances and when they did come we probably didn’t make the right decision.

“We lost three really poor goals, goals you can’t lose at this level but I was pleased to get the goal at the end, it gave the fans something to shout about and enjoy and hopefully they have a fantastic night in Istanbul.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robbie Neilson hails Hearts spirit after stunning Motherwell in thriller

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed the Tynecastle spirit after his side bounced back from a red card and a late equaliser to beat Motherwell 3-2. Jorge Grant was sent off in the 38th minute but Andy Halliday scored either side of half-time and Lawrence Shankland netted from an 89th-minute penalty after goals from Louis Moult and Blair Spittal got the visitors level.
newschain

European club bosses stand firm in fight against Super League plans

European club chiefs have insisted they remain opposed to a breakaway Super League amid efforts to revive the project. The proposal to establish a lucrative competition, in which 15 of the continent’s biggest names would be permanent members, was shot down in April last year amid an angry response from fans of the Premier League teams who had signed up as the British Government, UEFA and FIFA came out against it.
newschain

Goals galore as Rangers slip up – 5 things we learned from the Premiership

Even by cinch Premiership standards, there was a plethora of drama in the latest weekend of action in Scotland’s top flight. There were a glut of goals and significant results at either end of the table, and the controversy appears to have been ramped up by the early use of VAR rather than diminished.
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to qualify for Champions League again

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he would not swap this season’s Champions League campaign for the Europa League despite Rangers’ chastening experience at the top level. Last season’s Europa League finalist qualified for European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but found the step up too much.
newschain

Lee Bell dedicates FA Cup win to Alex Morris

Lee Bell dedicated Crewe’s surprise FA Cup success over League Two leaders Leyton Orient to outgoing manager Alex Morris. Morris stepped down on Friday on compassionate grounds, swapping roles with Bell, who had been his assistant. And the club’s former midfielder and youth coach got off to a winning start after his players put their ailing league form behind them with a spirited display.
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Plucky Curzon Ashton earn a second crack at Cambridge after FA Cup stalemate

National League North outfit Curzon Ashton earned a deserved replay as they drew 0-0 against League One Cambridge. Despite there being 72 places between the teams in the pyramid, the hosts more than played their part and warranted a second chance. Both sides created chances in an entertaining first half...
newschain

Lawrence Shankland nets late penalty winner as 10-man Hearts stun Motherwell

Lawrence Shankland scored an 89th-minute penalty winner as 10-man Hearts beat Motherwell 3-2 in a Tynecastle thriller. Andy Halliday scored either side of half-time to make it four goals in four matches for the left-back after Hearts team-mate Jorge Grant had been sent off in the 38th minute. Motherwell fought...
newschain

Phil Parkinson proud of his Wrexham players after FA Cup cruise against Oldham

Phil Parkinson hopes Wrexham showed the country what they are about after hammering Oldham Athletic 3-0 in the first round of the FA Cup. Over 9,000 fans packed into the Racecourse Ground as goal machine Paul Mullin celebrated his 28th birthday with a double after Sam Dalby’s first strike since September opened the scoring.
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, while champions Manchester City needed a last-minute penalty from substitute Erling Haaland to see off Fulham. Rugby union’s autumn internationals saw England lose to Argentina at Twickenham, Ireland beat world champions South Africa and New Zealand...
newschain

Michael Olise strikes at the death as Crystal Palace fight back to beat West Ham

Michael Olise curled home a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace finally broke their duck on the road with a dramatic 2-1 victory at West Ham. Said Benrahma had fired West Ham into the lead with a sizzling strike before Wilfried Zaha hauled Palace level before the interval. There was VAR...
newschain

David Moyes frustrated after West Ham gift Crystal Palace three points

David Moyes admitted West Ham gifted Crystal Palace both their goals as they crashed to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium. Said Benrahma had fired the Hammers into the lead against the run of play with a 20-yard screamer but the West Ham defence undid all his good work with a horror show five minutes before half-time, allowing Wilfried Zaha to haul Palace level.
newschain

Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa

New boss Unai Emery has targeted ending Aston Villa’s trophy drought. The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa’s first silverware in 26 years and take them back to Europe after joining from Villarreal. He takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned...
newschain

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes closing in on return to touchline

Chelsea hope manager Emma Hayes could return to the touchline for her side’s next fixture against Tottenham on November 20. Hayes, 46, is recovering from a hysterectomy and announced on October 13 that she would be taking temporary leave from her post. But following Chelsea’s emphatic 3-1 Women’s Super...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
165K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy