Heads up, Metro Detroit drivers: I-94 in downtown Detroit, I-75 in Oakland County closed this weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with a pair of big freeway closures this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-94 downtown Detroit for bridge work, while crews begin to wrap up work on the Modernize I-75 project in Oakland County.

MDOT will close westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 , starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Crews will be setting steel bridge beams as they replace the 70-year-old Grand River Avenue overpass above the freeway. The replacement of the bridge is scheduled to be complete by next spring.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96, back to WB I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Further north of the city, meanwhile, northbound I-75 will close from I-696 to 14 Mile Road Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday morning. One lane will be open from 8 Mile Road to I-696 from 8 p.m. Friday until Monday morning.

On the southbound side, the freeway will be closed from Square Lake Road to I-696 Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. The southbound lanes will be down to one lane from M-59 to Square Lake , beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

All ramps to both directions of the freeway will be closed during the work.

All closures and road work are weather permitting.

Know before you go! Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest traffic updates every 10 minutes on the :08s. >>> LISTEN LIVE!