One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed.
WLWT 5
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Several crews responded to a fire that started Saturday morning and continues to burn on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Forestry (DOF) says they received the call around 11 a.m. on Saturday about a fire along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge near State Route 75. […]
wchstv.com
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
themountvernongrapevine.com
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
lootpress.com
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after striking a woman in the head, knocking her unconscious, tying her up, and threatening to kill her if she attempted to leave. According to Huntington Police, on November 2, 2022, Robin Midkiff allegedly followed a female victim to a...
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has closed one of the state’s largest criminal schemes involving white-tail deer, leading to the convictions of 14 people who were charged with nearly 122 counts, including engaging in corrupt activities and grand theft. The case -- spanning...
WLWT 5
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road.
NBC4 Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
sciotopost.com
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
UPDATE (6 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County on Saturday at 12:14 p.m. At the scene, officials found two people thrown off a motorcycle after hitting a deer and going off the road over an embankment. OSHP says […]
WTAP
MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday. Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That...
WSYX ABC6
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades, a family in Southern Ohio has been dealing with unexplained sickness and tumors. They suspected their home was contaminated but had no way of proving it, until now. Local 12’s chief investigative reporter Duane Pohlman put on protective gear and crawled into their attic with...
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
WLWT 5
WAVERLY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, 52, was back on the witness stand Wednesday, testifying against her son, George Wagner. Both are accused of executing a murderous plan in April 2016 — along with Angela's husband Billy and their youngest son Jake. The carnage that transpired during the course...
travellens.co
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
