Minford, OH

WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
wchstv.com

Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County

RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
GEORGETOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2-year-old drowns in backyard goldfish pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pike County massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire

HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
LAURELVILLE, OH
WTAP

One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday. Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman steals car while its driver is being arrested

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

