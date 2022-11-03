Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
KXL
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
No judgment here: Where to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Portland
So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You probably own a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of holiday cooking.
ijpr.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice. In June 2019, Oregon took the first step toward eliminating the time...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
The Cheese and Meat Festival will finally stop in Portland
It highlights both internationally and locally made food products that can be found on a charcuterie board: cheeses, meats, pickles, breads, jams and the like. Adults can then wash their food down with drinks that pair well with them such as wine, beer and cider.
Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea
COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
Regional transit agency does not immediately explain problem on its upgraded route.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division line. As first reported by The Oregonian, the regional transit agency said the withdrawal of the buses from the line was for an "abundance of caution," but did not say what any problem were. The Oregonian reported the bus manufacturer Nova Bus issued a recall notice on Aug. 10 for defects in steering equipment on some buses. The recall document said the defect put drivers at risk of losing control. TriMet did not promptly respond to a Portland Tribune request for comment. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
KGW
Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing
OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
Two Oregon families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. According to filings in a lawsuit originally brought in October 2020, plaintiffs Kathy...
KGW
Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused
SEATTLE — A judge in Washington state has temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger. On Thursday, King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
KGW
What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KGW
