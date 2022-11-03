Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Middlebury man dead following single-vehicle crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 on Saturday at 8:49 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that it was raining, and roads were wet at the time of the crash. According to police,...
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
inkfreenews.com
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Frank Reyna — PENDING
Frank Reyna, 91, and a resident of Warsaw, passed away at home in the care of his family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, North SR 19, east of West CR 450N, Etna Green. Drivers: Nicolas L. Crider, 27, Cedar Point Drive A13, Crown Point; and Charissa R. Richardson, 21, South SR 19, Mentone. Crider was attempting to turn west onto West CR 450N when he turned in front of Richardson’s vehicle. Richardson was traveling south on North SR 19. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Middlebury man, 24, killed in crash on County Road 4
A Middlebury man was killed in a crash on County Road 4. The collision happened around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, near State Road 13 when Andrew Hurtekant, 24, ran off the road, struck a tree and rolled the Jeep Wrangler he was driving. Hurtekant was ejected from the...
abc57.com
Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash
ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
inkfreenews.com
Crooked Barn BBQ Pairs Up With HopLore Brewing In Warsaw
WARSAW – A food truck that opened just six months ago is now the sole provider of food at HopLore Brewing Co., in Warsaw. Crooked Barn BBQ celebrated its opening in May and Scott Smith, who co-owns Crooked Barn with his husband, Shawn Smith, said he had no intentions of the food truck business taking another turn.
WANE-TV
Power mostly restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some Indiana Michigan Power customers in Allen County were still without power Sunday after high winds swept through the area, according to the I&M outage map. Power is expected to be restored in the area by 10 p.m. Sunday. I&M said Saturday evening the...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
inkfreenews.com
Power Outages Reported In Kosciusko County
WARSAW – Two utilities are reporting power outages amid strong winds Saturday. Two areas with the highest number of outages are currently in Warsaw and North Webster. To track updates on outages, click here for NIPSCO and here for KREMC. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for...
inkfreenews.com
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
inkfreenews.com
Forrest Lewis — PENDING
Forrest Lewis, a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away at The Waters of Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He was 100 years old. Titus Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning house fire leaves one person in critical condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is in critical condition after a morning house fire in the city’s southeast side, officials say. The fire happened in a home on the 3600 block of Holton Avenue. There were ten people and six pets inside the home at the time, according to Fort Wayne Fire Department officials.
inkfreenews.com
Alan George Kieffaber — UPDATED
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Alan was born May 24, 1939. Alan married his wife Marilyn in 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children Laurie Kieffaber Cornett, Laketon, Alan Nelson, Lincoln, Neb. and...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
