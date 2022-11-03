Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Crown Center highlights all it offers in a special day
It is 130,000-square-feet and it has two – yes that’s two – NHL sized ice skating rinks, two full gymnasiums, a library, a 200-meter running track, a dance studio, nine locker rooms, an art room and a child care facility. But that’s not all. Outside there...
evanstonroundtable.com
City to conduct sewer cleaning beginning Nov. 7
The city will conduct its annual Sewer Cleaning Program between November 7, 2022 and March 3, 2023, weather permitting. The program involves cleaning all combined sewers within the city every four years in order to maintain the reliability of the stormwater management system. The contractor hired to supplement the city’s cleaning crew is National Power Rodding Corp.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s beaches: A history of segregation
Editor’s Note: This past beach season in Evanston saw a number of firsts: the first summer after allegations of rampant sexual harassment among lifeguards, first summer where Evanston residents could access beaches for free and the first summer with new leadership in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market ends season with rain, blustery winds
In the last half hour of the last day of the season for the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market, there was driving rain. Adding to the rain were high winds, with some gusts predicted by the National Weather Service to be as much as 65 miles an hour. The High Wind Warning was put into effect shortly before 11 a.m. and not scheduled to end until 7 p.m.
evanstonroundtable.com
Budget town hall: City criticized for scheduling, utilities and priorities
Evanston residents expressed concerns about a utilities hike, the city’s budget priorities and the pension funds at a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Members from the public asked officials about how the city manages and allocates funds, while lamenting the way...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonably warm weather. It was a great day for a walk outside, a bike ride or maybe to rake some leaves, as Joerg Metzner’s October photo of the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park may remind you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to set your clocks and watches back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday!
evanstonroundtable.com
Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
evanstonroundtable.com
MashUp 2022 memories via video and photos
Held at the Autobarn, MashUp 2022 was packed with hundreds of people, who were eating, drinking, chatting and celebrating some of the city’s most creative, kind, generous and entrepreneurial people. All of it was hosted by Northwestern University in coordination with the City of Evanston and produced by the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Diver Susannah ‘Zuzu’ Bailey is going to state
It was worth the long wait, because Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey claimed the last at-large state qualifying spot in diving when no one at the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional meet bettered her 11-dive score of 384.0 points at the Glenbrook South Sectional. The Evanston senior, who finished seventh at Glenbrook, will...
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Rob Lancaster
In art, “photorealism” refers to painted art that attempts to depict a physical object realistically (e.g., like it is in real life). A “photograph” attempts the same thing using glass and chemicals and/or electronics. By contrast, “abstract art” refers to artworks that deliberately do not depict external reality.
evanstonroundtable.com
For Junior Wildkits coach, a win is seeing players grow, learn, mature
“That’s all right, keep your eye on the ball,” yells a tall, brawny man wearing an army veteran’s hat as a flock of boys, looking like bobblehead dolls in their helmets, works to hold off Schaumburg’s highly ranked team at the goal line. Evanston native Seth...
