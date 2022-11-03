ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Business Insider

Joe Manchin tells CEOs it's 'foolish' for them to give money to political candidates while 'asking nothing in return'

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin addressed a room full of top CEOs on Thursday morning. He gave them advice on engaging with a "dysfunctional" political system: "Quit writing checks to everybody." He said that by "asking nothing in return" for political donations, CEOs were "supporting bad behavior." Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin...
NBC News

Democrats catch up to GOP on enthusiasm in final NBC News poll before midterms

The final national NBC News poll of the 2022 midterms finds a highly competitive campaign landscape ahead of Election Day. While Democrats have pulled even with Republicans in enthusiasm, President Joe Biden remains unpopular, and voters express deep dissatisfaction about the state of the country. Forty-eight percent of likely voters...

