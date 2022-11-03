Read full article on original website
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Despite heated races, it looks like neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump will campaign in Wisconsin. Here is why
WASHINGTON – With four days until the midterm elections, it appears neither former Republican President Donald Trump nor Democratic President Joe Biden plan to make last-minute trips to Wisconsin to stump for their respective party's candidates as races for Senate and governor come down to the wire. The two...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Fetterman, Warnock Receive Boost as Final Poll Predicts Democrat Victories
Democratic candidates in three key states have received a boost in the three final battleground state midterm polls from Marist that show President Joe Biden's party has a real chance of clinching major victories. Marist's polls conducted in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania show Democrats leading in crucial Senate races, though...
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday...
Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending tips
Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting ‘the process play out’
CNN — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting “the process play out.”. “Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts and then...
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says election deniers privately admit the conspiracy to challenge Biden's legitimacy 'was always a lie'
Rep. Dan Crenshaw in an episode of his podcast recalled arguments in the GOP over election denial claims. Behind closed doors, he said, GOP officials acknowledge fraudulent election claims are "a lie." Many politicians are say "things they know aren't true," he said. "It's a huge manipulation." In a conversation...
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn't right in the 2020 vote. So he'll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: "I think it was stolen, fair and square."
Win Or Lose, Tim Ryan Is The Future Of Democratic Senate Campaigns
The Ohio representative is providing a blueprint for how to succeed with the white working class ahead of a brutal 2024 Senate cycle. His party is paying attention.
‘Republicans Abandoned Me’: Meet the Dobbs Voters of Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics. Alice Miranda Ollstein is a health care reporter for POLITICO. Sarah Rice is a documentary and editorial photographer based in Detroit, Michigan. The abortion debate has upended...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
As midterms loom, GOP candidates like Tudor Dixon connect with voters on schools, economy
Republican candidates are addressing voters’ concerns, whether that’s education in Michigan, homelessness in Oregon or crime in New York.
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
'Southwestern morons'? In a chaotic national spotlight, Arizona voters deliver ballots
Todd Chase didn't mince words when asked what he thought of the national attention focused on Arizona this election cycle. "I think we’re portrayed for the most part as being a bunch of Southwestern morons. I really do," he said, after dropping off his ballot at Scottsdale City Hall on Wednesday. ...
Midterm election choice clear: Vote Republican to stop failed Biden agenda and save America
As Election Day approaches, Republicans offer solutions to US problems, while Biden and Democrats double down on failed socialist policies that created the crises.
Joe Manchin tells CEOs it's 'foolish' for them to give money to political candidates while 'asking nothing in return'
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin addressed a room full of top CEOs on Thursday morning. He gave them advice on engaging with a "dysfunctional" political system: "Quit writing checks to everybody." He said that by "asking nothing in return" for political donations, CEOs were "supporting bad behavior." Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin...
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs.
Democrats catch up to GOP on enthusiasm in final NBC News poll before midterms
The final national NBC News poll of the 2022 midterms finds a highly competitive campaign landscape ahead of Election Day. While Democrats have pulled even with Republicans in enthusiasm, President Joe Biden remains unpopular, and voters express deep dissatisfaction about the state of the country. Forty-eight percent of likely voters...
