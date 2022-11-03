Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Public schools are failures ran by the DEMOCRAT PARTY. Just like the Democrats the schools are failures. We the parents want the money to be ours for the choice of schools
Reply
6
D.Moncado
3d ago
Most likely because your school district is incompetent especially when it comes to children with special needs.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J classified employees to consider new labor contract
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene School District 4J and the union representing the district’s classified employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract, according to the school district. The new contract would affect the district’s educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, office staff, nutrition services workers...
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders celebrate reopened, improved Sheldon Pool
EUGENE, Ore. -- The new-and-improved Sheldon Pool and fitness center is back open in Eugene, after getting a major makeover. The pool closed in spring of 2021 and reopened at the end of September after a more than $10 million renovation. The facility now has an indoor warm water pool with a current channel, a hot tub on the main pool deck, renovated locker rooms, and new family changing rooms. Crews were also able to put in a new paved parking lot between the facility and the Sheldon High School football field.
Lebanon-Express
Returns well underway in Benton, Linn elections
Ballots are rolling in, and the spaces where elections officials count votes are filling up with observers. So many have elected to observe ballot counts at the Linn County Courthouse that courthouse staff may have to limit how long volunteers can watch, said Derrick Sterling, the county’s elections supervisor.
klcc.org
South Lane County Fire wants voters to renew levy
A fire district that serves Cottage Grove and Creswell is asking voters to renew a five-year funding levy. South Lane County Fire and Rescue says the local option tax is a straight-up renewal. That means tax rates wouldn’t change if voters approve it. If the levy fails, the district says it would need to cut service, because it would be forced to eliminate 12 firefighter and paramedic positions.
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
klcc.org
NW Natural puts hydrogen project on back burner
Gas utility Northwest Natural has ended plans for a hydrogen blending project in West Eugene, following outcry and concern from locals. Lisa Arkin is executive director of Beyond Toxics, an environmental advocacy group. It was among those opposed to the utility’s plan to mix hydrogen gas into fossil gas for residential and office use.
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFICORP SETTLES WITH TWO FAMILIES, VICTIMS OF ARCHIE CREEK FIRE
PacifiCorp has settled with two families that were victims of the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, east of Glide. A release from Jeff Mornarich of Dole Coalwell Attorneys in Roseburg said the families intend to file a Stipulated Judgement of Dismissal with the Douglas County Circuit Court, settling the claims that were scheduled for a jury trial in front of Judge Kathleen Johnson on November 15th. Mornarich said the terms of the settlement are confidential.
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
KVAL
High School GameDay: It's playoff time for high school football teams
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of High School GameDay with Week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
nbc16.com
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Local food bank prepares for holiday season as inflation takes its toll
EUGENE, Ore. -- With inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks, there are some concerns among nonprofits as holiday season approaches. Inflation has impacted the price of nearly everything, including local non-profit food bank Food for Lane County. Officials at Food for Lane County are keeping a close eye on their inventory to make sure they can supply the expected demand, and say that more donations are always welcome. Despite the oncoming holidays, development director Sally Dougherty says they don’t typically focus on holiday foods because it’s not very cost effective, and because hunger is a year-round issue. The impact doesn’t end there, however.
Comments / 4