Longview, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Hughes Springs Police Chief says City Hall is salvageable

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that Hughes Springs City Hall is salvageable, even after sustaining heavy storm damage on Friday evening. According to Chief Kennedy, the building’s roof collapsed, windows broke and various rooms received rain damage but the buildings records are intact. Chief Kennedy said that they […]
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cason man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
PITTSBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

