Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Citrus County Chronicle
After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script on Sunday, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they've scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday's 16-13 loss on the Rams' offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Graham takes blame for Falcons' late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is lined up alongside Lawrence Guy, he expects good things to happen. As teammates in Baltimore early in their careers, they often took turns clearing paths for one another to get the quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium and reiterated how good it felt to stop his longest losing streak in 20 years. “That was awesome,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclaimed Sunday. “That was (expletive) awesome!”
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville's Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. His confidence had to be wavering at least a little at halftime against Davante Adams. Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday, looking unstoppable while Campbell mostly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Raptors' Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam, 28, was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Comments / 0