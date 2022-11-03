ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Wet and very windy start to the first weekend of November

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An incoming storm system will bring the return of rain chances and very windy conditions over the next few days. It all starts this morning, as an initial disturbance lifts north through the state of Illinois. A few scattered showers will be possible locally from mid to late morning into the early afternoon. The rest of the afternoon will run dry, cloudy, and breezy. Southerly gusts up to 30 mph will warm temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon.
Powerful, 50+ mph wind gusts expected early Saturday.

Forecasts suggest a compact, but highly energetic storm system will track across the upper Mississippi Valley and upper Great Lakes early Saturday bringing strong winds to the Midwest. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the entire metro area for Saturday, with a Storm Warning in place for the open waters of Lake Michigan:
Heavy rain, strong winds and low-end severe risk Friday and Saturday

Cloud cover will continue to increase Thursday evening as a storm system out west gains strength and moves into the Plains. For the third straight day the high temperature reached the low 70s, even though we have had an increase in cloud cover for much of Thursday afternoon. Winds have also been strong, gusting from the south around 35 mph. The strong wind gusts will ease some through the evening but remain around 20 mph overnight. This will help temperatures stay very mild, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week

CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
Litchfield to receive $8.6 million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

LITCHFIELD – Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in Fall of 2023.
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
