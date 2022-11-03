Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Wet and very windy start to the first weekend of November
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An incoming storm system will bring the return of rain chances and very windy conditions over the next few days. It all starts this morning, as an initial disturbance lifts north through the state of Illinois. A few scattered showers will be possible locally from mid to late morning into the early afternoon. The rest of the afternoon will run dry, cloudy, and breezy. Southerly gusts up to 30 mph will warm temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon.
WGNtv.com
Powerful, 50+ mph wind gusts expected early Saturday.
Forecasts suggest a compact, but highly energetic storm system will track across the upper Mississippi Valley and upper Great Lakes early Saturday bringing strong winds to the Midwest. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the entire metro area for Saturday, with a Storm Warning in place for the open waters of Lake Michigan:
MyStateline.com
Heavy rain, strong winds and low-end severe risk Friday and Saturday
Cloud cover will continue to increase Thursday evening as a storm system out west gains strength and moves into the Plains. For the third straight day the high temperature reached the low 70s, even though we have had an increase in cloud cover for much of Thursday afternoon. Winds have also been strong, gusting from the south around 35 mph. The strong wind gusts will ease some through the evening but remain around 20 mph overnight. This will help temperatures stay very mild, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
fox32chicago.com
ComEd preps for possible power outages as heavy winds could reach over 40 mph across Chicagoland
CHICAGO - ComEd is opening its Emergency Operations Center this weekend as severe weather is expected across northern Illinois starting Saturday. Additional crews are also ready to respond to potential power outages. Wind gusts could reach more than 40 miles per hour in some areas. Thunderstorms are also possible. "We...
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
Herald & Review
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week
CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Winter Is Coming, Illinois! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in October, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Don’t Miss the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022! Illinois Will Have a Prime View
Next week we're about to witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year!. I'll be honest. I totally missed the first one. The first lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred overnight on May 15-16, 2022. So if you're like me and you're kicking yourself make sure you put this one on your calendar right now!
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman, may be traveling to Illinois
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing endangered person alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a Stevens Point woman who was last seen Friday afternoon. The alert for 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski was issued Saturday after she was last seen near 932 Sixth St. in Stevens Point around 2:50 p.m. Friday. Bemowski...
thebengilpost.com
Litchfield to receive $8.6 million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
LITCHFIELD – Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in Fall of 2023.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
