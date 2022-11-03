Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition
The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
Plainview's Regal Kosher Deli to remain open to customers' delight
It's almost inconceivable how many knishes, pastrami sandwiches and other kosher delicacies have been served at the Regal. So when news spread that it was going to close, residents were understandably upset.
Eagle Scout builds new storage shed for Smithtown nonprofit
Dan Keenan helped to build a shed for the Society for Lending Comforts to the Sick in order to store extra equipment, which includes wheelchairs, walkers, canes and commodes for the community.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
midislandtimes.com
Model Train Show to benefit RR museum
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
northforker.com
Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18
A scene from the holiday light show at Splish Splash in 2021. (Courtesy of BOLD Media) The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is back at Splish Splash Water Park starting Nov. 18. The annual drive-through attraction features dozens of large displays synchronized to music broadcast over your car’s FM radio. Attendees can experience the 20-25 minute show until Dec. 31.
Port Washington couple to run NYC Marathon in honor of deceased daughter
The couple has raised nearly $20,000 to support the SUDC Foundation.
Officials: Senior couple hospitalized in Roosevelt house fire
News 12 is told they were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim is in serious condition.
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side upends Elmont, 27-21
A defeat at Elmont in the Nassau Conference II football regular-season finale Oct. 29 cost South Side a chance to open the playoffs at home, but not a chance at redemption. The fifth-seeded Cyclones, led by junior quarterback Owen West, made the most of a return trip to Elmont exactly one week later, capturing Saturday’s first-round matchup, 27-21, to earn their fourth trip to the semifinals in five seasons.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
longisland.com
9 Fire Departments put out House Fire in Roosevelt
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.
Girl, 15, last seen outside Valley Stream High School on LI
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white […]
longisland.com
Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway
On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Business News: REI store heading to Huntington
REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
Missing Massapequa Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
