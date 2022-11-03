The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.

