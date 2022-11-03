Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old Dania Beach man. According to detectives, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Stirling Road at the assisted living facility where he currently resides.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Deputies search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured mother, infant
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a mother and an infant injured Friday evening near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo who appeared to be lost and disoriented has been identified.
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
NBC Miami
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest
Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Found Dead at Plantation Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a Plantation home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said. The incident happened at a home in the 8000 block of Northwest 10th Street. Plantation Police officials said a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman died of...
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids
A man wanted in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store over the summer has been arrested, authorities said. Marcravio Grace, 27, was arrested Thursday and faces a robbery charge in connection with...
fox35orlando.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Comments / 0