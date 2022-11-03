ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Click10.com

Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old Dania Beach man. According to detectives, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Stirling Road at the assisted living facility where he currently resides.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest

Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation

PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known. 
PLANTATION, FL
fox35orlando.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL

