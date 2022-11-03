Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
OM System OM-5 review
The OM-5 is the mid-range model in the OM System Micro Four Thirds range. Apart from some performance and processing tweaks, it’s almost the same as the previous E-M5 Mark III to handle and use; but that’s okay, because this is still a smart, compact and very powerful camera for adventure and travel fans everywhere, with brilliant stabilization, strong weatherproofing and a great lens line-up.
TechRadar
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 review
The Arctis Nova 3 lacks treble and doesn’t offer a wireless connection. However, for its extremely economical price, its attractive body, comfortable fit, great low end, detailed sound imaging, and brilliant noise-canceling mic are more than enough reasons for it to be a recommendable gaming headset.
TechRadar
Thousand Traveller Light review
The Thousand Traveller Lights feature a clever twistable magnetic attachment system, which works to great effect and allows you to remove them with relative ease. While the lights aren't as bright as some rivals out there, both front and rear options feature three lighting modes and can be recharged via an included USB cable in just two hours. The styling is quirky and they’re also wonderfully compact, making them a safe bet if you’re not keen on bulky bike lights.
TechRadar
Audio-Technica's two new record players are the epitome of retro cool
Audio-Technica has announced the welcome return of one of the company’s most striking device’s, after unveiling a rejigged version of the ’80s-tastic Sound Burger portable record player. First released in 1983 at the height of the portable audio boom, the AT770 Sound Burger (also known as the...
TechRadar
The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain
Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
TechRadar
Logitech's new hybrid working range includes a self-directing camera
Logitech has revealed its new Logic of Work platform, a line of products and services geared towards improving collaboration and engagement between those working from home and those in the office. The new launches include Sight, a 315-degree camera placed at the center of a conference table that can intelligently...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected in the first week of February 2023
Most of the Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors that we've heard so far have been pointing towards a February 2023 launch, but a new report adds some extra precision: apparently the flagship phone is going to show up at the start of that month. According to South Korean outlet Chosun (opens...
TechRadar
How to use the improved Voice Access feature to control Windows 11
Microsoft has added a large number of accessibility tools and options to Windows over the years, and with the recent release of the first major update to Windows 11, the newest feature is Voice Access. Regardless of whether you have accessibility needs, this great feature can be used to control...
Comments / 0