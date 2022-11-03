The Thousand Traveller Lights feature a clever twistable magnetic attachment system, which works to great effect and allows you to remove them with relative ease. While the lights aren't as bright as some rivals out there, both front and rear options feature three lighting modes and can be recharged via an included USB cable in just two hours. The styling is quirky and they’re also wonderfully compact, making them a safe bet if you’re not keen on bulky bike lights.

2 DAYS AGO