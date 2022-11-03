Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Crypto Firm Donations Increase as Midterms Approach
Cryptocurrency firms have drastically stepped up their political donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach, hoping a new Congress can offer some protection from increased government regulations. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Nov. 5), crypto companies and their workers have made $73 million in campaign contributions this...
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC
Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Platforms, Brands Targeted in UK Clampdown on Hidden Advertising
In the latest move to crack down on unlabeled advertisements on social media, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday (Nov. 3) published new guidelines for platforms, brands and influencers to follow as part of efforts to help users spot a paid-for endorsement online. According to the...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Investopedia
Fidelity to Start Offering Bitcoin and Ether Trading
Fidelity Investments (FNF) is launching a retail crypto trading platform, starting with zero-commission trading for Bitcoin and Ether. It has opened a waitlist for Fidelity Crypto, a new product for retail customers where they can trade commission-free, with a 1% spread incorporated into trade execution prices. In financial markets, a spread represents the difference between the price users pay for crypto and the price at which the brokerage fills their order.
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Cathie Wood’s new ARK Invest venture capital fund features Elon Musk’s Twitter as its biggest holding—and a lot of risk
Cathie Wood has opened a new venture capital fund she is selling to retail investors, and Twitter is its biggest name. Cathie Wood, founder of high-profile ARK Investment Management, is offering retail investors the chance to bet on Elon Musk’s risky $44 billion investment in Twitter. Investors can plow...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Set for Imminent Launch Earns Big Boost From Coinbase
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added a new token to its list of altcoins that may appear on its roster of tradable digital assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it’s adding Hashflow Token (HFT), the native token for decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow, to its roadmap. Hashflow is built...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Tezos (XTZ) Creator Arthur Breitman Says One Popular Crypto Sector Is Unsustainable
Tezos (XTZ) creator Arthur Breitman says that crypto projects rewarding people tokens for basic activities like walking, playing or learning are unsustainable. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, Breitman says the “to earn model” is flawed and will ultimately fade away. “I think that if...
bitcoinist.com
USDC Issuer Circle Plans To Pour Investment In Circle Reserve Fund Amid Bearish Market
The USDC issuer has started investing funds into its CRF (Circle Reserve Fund) to ensure that holders can redeem their coins when they want. Many crypto firms faced issues this 2022 due to the market crash. Some downsized, while others filed for bankruptcy. Generally, the entire market felt the impact of the crypto winter, and investors lost billions of capital too.
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips
Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...
PYMNTS
