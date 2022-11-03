Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
Anthony Jackson, 32, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, according to an October 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than four years in prison for firearm charge
Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, of Wilmington, was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7, 2022.
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
15 years in prison for eastern NC drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack, loaded gun, feds say
He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three arrested for alleged gun violations following WPD investigation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men have been arrested for alleged firearm violations following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department. 29-year-old Bryan Mercer from Goldsboro was arrested on October 24th, with charges stemming from a ShotSpotter activation that took place in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza on October 3rd. According to Police, one vehicle was struck and property damage was caused.
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
WITN
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off
A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street. She was wearing a red turtle neck and light blue/black jeans, according to police.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Overdose Deaths Remembered and Plans Announced to Combat Substance Misuse
According to Ncopioidsettlement.org, nearly 8 North Carolinians die daily from an opioid overdose. The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force announced at their meeting this week at Bladen Community College that deaths related to overdoses have increased dramatically. Before the meeting started, a task force member was seen lighting a...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 48-year-old Lory Cheryl Boyer. She has blonde hair and is five feet and six inches tall. Boyer was last seen at her residence in Bolivia on October 29 at 9 p.m. She is possibly in the Northern...
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
