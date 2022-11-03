ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

thisisntnews
3d ago

Non felons are free to go vote. If a guard tries to stop you because you’re locked up, that’s on you. Don’t get locked up. Conversely, the entire criminal justice system needs to be redesigned anyway.

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City ballot question would establish fund to support rewards for crime info

Some think the proposal could help get criminals off the streets faster. Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, D-District 5, said parts of the city are dealing with a culture that discourages people from "snitching" and the idea of increasing rewards -- which has already proven to be successful in at least one recent case -- could be part of a long-time solution.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training

The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also known as MCVET, has been helping Veterans since 1993. Veterans helping Veterans regain their self-reliance is core to the mission of the nonprofit. Many find themselves homeless because they have personal battles that are hard to overcome by themselves. MCVET offers substance abuse treatment as well as mental health counseling for other issues including PTSD and depression that may have led to their homelessness. They also work with Maryland organizations to provide training, housing and job opportunities. Interim Executive Director Adobolia Buford and Director of Development Cereta Spencer talk about their services, their upcoming virtual 5/10K and how you can get involved. If you know a veteran that needs help please reach out to Cereta at 410 576 9626 X-235.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland leaders rally to move FBI HQ to Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. — Several Maryland state and local leaders rallied Friday for the FBI to move its headquarters to Prince George's County. Two of the final three sites under consideration for FBI headquarters are in Landover and Greenbelt. A third site under consideration is in Northern Virginia. Prince George's...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
BALTIMORE, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD

