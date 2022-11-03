The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also known as MCVET, has been helping Veterans since 1993. Veterans helping Veterans regain their self-reliance is core to the mission of the nonprofit. Many find themselves homeless because they have personal battles that are hard to overcome by themselves. MCVET offers substance abuse treatment as well as mental health counseling for other issues including PTSD and depression that may have led to their homelessness. They also work with Maryland organizations to provide training, housing and job opportunities. Interim Executive Director Adobolia Buford and Director of Development Cereta Spencer talk about their services, their upcoming virtual 5/10K and how you can get involved. If you know a veteran that needs help please reach out to Cereta at 410 576 9626 X-235.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO