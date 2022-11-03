Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
KCRG.com
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
superhits106.com
Dubuque restaurant permanently closes
Fazoli’s in Dubuque will close Friday. This is the second Dubuque Fazoli’s to close, with the first shutting it’s doors in June of 2018. Rainbo Oil said the they don’t have anything planned to take over Fazoli’s current location.
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested After Domestic Assault Incident
Dubuque Police arrested 37 year old Jennifer Oliver of Dubuque Wednesday evening at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Oliver assaulted 40 year old Matthew Oliver of Dubuque.
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Facing Federal Charges For Large Amount of Drugs
A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois. 35 year old Cordero Davis is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Davis was stopped by Jo Daviess County authorities for an improper lane violation on June 28th. Authorities observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
