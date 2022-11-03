ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
MARION, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline

At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week. Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got...
MARION, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque restaurant permanently closes

Fazoli’s in Dubuque will close Friday. This is the second Dubuque Fazoli’s to close, with the first shutting it’s doors in June of 2018. Rainbo Oil said the they don’t have anything planned to take over Fazoli’s current location.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa

A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
ORLANDO, FL
KOEL 950 AM

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested After Domestic Assault Incident

Dubuque Police arrested 37 year old Jennifer Oliver of Dubuque Wednesday evening at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Oliver assaulted 40 year old Matthew Oliver of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night

FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Facing Federal Charges For Large Amount of Drugs

A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois. 35 year old Cordero Davis is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Davis was stopped by Jo Daviess County authorities for an improper lane violation on June 28th. Authorities observed indicators of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
DUBUQUE, IA

