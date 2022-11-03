ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
Distractify

'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Brandon Graves Was Once a Professional Dancer

Folks with a deep affinity for the world of real estate and browsing through lavish homes may want to look out for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show follows the personal and professional lives of agents who work at Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency. And since Mauricio knows his way around TV thanks to his famous wife RHOBH's Kyle Richards, this show will cover all the bases of prime entertainment.
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Distractify

