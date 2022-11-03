Read full article on original website
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Mark Wahlberg left $90M LA mansion for Nevada to give kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about...
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Brandon Graves Was Once a Professional Dancer
Folks with a deep affinity for the world of real estate and browsing through lavish homes may want to look out for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show follows the personal and professional lives of agents who work at Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency. And since Mauricio knows his way around TV thanks to his famous wife RHOBH's Kyle Richards, this show will cover all the bases of prime entertainment.
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters
Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired after 25 years with the show for statements regarding the network's vaccine directive, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
