WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.
Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a loving home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own. News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Today we want to introduce you to...
Georgia incumbents visit CSRA ahead of Election Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia candidates are still on the campaign trail as Election Day 2022 creeps closer and closer. It’s one of the most well-attended midterm elections for Georgia and it’s being watched from across the nation. The state gas tax, inflation, and support for small businesses...
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
Cat rescued from tree in South Carolina after being stuck for 5 days
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's perhaps one of the most cliched scenarios that have ever been associated with the profession. But, yes, firefighters and other emergency responders really do sometimes rescue cats from trees. And while many may suggest that feline pets will often come down on their own...
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
