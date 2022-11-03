ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
AUGUSTA, GA
Georgia incumbents visit CSRA ahead of Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia candidates are still on the campaign trail as Election Day 2022 creeps closer and closer. It’s one of the most well-attended midterm elections for Georgia and it’s being watched from across the nation. The state gas tax, inflation, and support for small businesses...
GEORGIA STATE
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
AIKEN, SC
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
AUGUSTA, GA
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
THOMSON, GA

