localsyr.com
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
waer.org
More than 16 drug overdoses reported within 24 hours in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Health Department said more than 16 people have overdosed on opioids in the span of 24 hours Thursday, according to their overdose tracking system. The health department attributes the spike to drugs laced with Xylazine, a non-opioid sedative usually used on horses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes Xylazine as a "non-opioid" animal tranquilizer that has not been approved for human consumption but is often added to opioids like fentanyl.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Deputies treated for Fentanyl exposure after overdose investigation
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that four deputies required emergency treatment after being exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation that occurred in Rome on November 3rd. Around 4:30 pm on Thursday, deputies arrived at the outside district of Rome on Brown Road...
Onondaga County awards $3.7M for outreach, treatment efforts to combat opioid epidemic
Syracuse, N.Y. – A street outreach program used in New York City’s Times Square to provide support and services to people struggling with drug addiction will be replicated on Syracuse’s Near West Side. A local theater group will put on live performances to educate kids about the...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office receives grants to combat substance abuse
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant in support of justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder.According to the Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office, over 6,000 individuals are taken into custody with their office annually, with an average incarceration period of 28 days. The current average […]
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Restaurant inspections: No failures this week; 55 satisfactory; 5 correct previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 16 to 22:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
localsyr.com
23-year-old expected to survive after being shot in the head yesterday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis St. on November 5 at approximately 2:14 p.m for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old female who...
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
Syracuse children’s hospital sees surge of kids seriously ill with RSV
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital is seeing a surge of kids seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, an illness overwhelming many hospital pediatric units nationwide. Golisano, part of Upstate University Hospital, saw 54 cases of RSV in the last week of October, up from 38...
localsyr.com
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
