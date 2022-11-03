Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say

A fight between two men at a storage facility in Magnolia turned deadly when one shot the other, according to authorities.

On Thursday at about 10:50 a.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault with a firearm in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts made, the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between the victim and another man. The second man is currently cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The relationship between the men was not immediately known.

Details on what led to the fight and the name of the victim have not been released.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public in relation to this incident.