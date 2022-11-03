ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say

By Shelley Childers via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

A fight between two men at a storage facility in Magnolia turned deadly when one shot the other, according to authorities.

On Thursday at about 10:50 a.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault with a firearm in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts made, the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between the victim and another man. The second man is currently cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The relationship between the men was not immediately known.

Details on what led to the fight and the name of the victim have not been released.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public in relation to this incident.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 9

Related
TheDailyBeast

Students Arrested for Terrorizing School That Didn’t Close for Astros Parade, Officials Say

Two Houston-area students hoping to get out of class by allegedly launching terroristic threats at their school were instead charged with a crime, according to local authorities. The students were apparently upset that their school failed to cancel classes in light of a parade celebrating the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series win on Saturday. Neighboring school districts, including Alief, Aldine, Houston, and Fort Bend, did cancel classes to attend the festivities. The pair were arrested Monday and face felony charges for the terroristic threats, according to a statement by the Clear Creek Independent School Distric. “One Clear Lake Intermediate student and one Seabrook Intermediate student were detained for making threats against the school district on social media because it held school during the Astros parade on Monday,” the district said in a statement.Read it at Click2Houston
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed in Saturday night Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening. Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m. At some...
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting in Magnolia

On Thursday November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50am, MCTXSheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken immediately, however,...
MAGNOLIA, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
californiaexaminer.net

A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate

On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
MAGNOLIA, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy