ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Fans Are Missing Jason Todd in 'Titans' — Will He Come Back for Season 4?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Titans. We don't know about you, but we really miss seeing Jason Todd in Titans. He's been one of our favorite DC Comics characters for as long as we can remember, so to see the underrated antihero make his live-action debut in the HBO Max original series put the biggest smiles on our faces.
Distractify

Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time

OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
Distractify

'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Is Joining Marvel's 'Coven of Chaos' — Who Is He Playing?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't quite done with the world of magic and chaos just yet. After becoming a breakout favorite in 2021's critically acclaimed WandaVision, series antagonist Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will soon star in her own Disney Plus series entitled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. When last we left her in WandaVision, Agatha was forcefully imprisoned in her "nosy neighbor" sitcom persona by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) after the former tried to steal Wanda's chaos magic.
Distractify

Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
Distractify

Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already

Just like the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, Manifest has a second lease on life. In August 2021, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the mysterious TV drama, which NBC had canceled two months prior. You may have seen that the first 10 episodes of that final season started streaming on Friday, Nov. 4 — so what’s the Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date?
Distractify

Niecy Nash Has Starred in Some Onscreen Roles With Her Children

The career of Niecy Nash is interesting enough to look into since she has a lot going on. The actress, television host, and comedian has been on the scene since 1995. Some of her most notable TV shows include Claws, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Rookie: Feds. In the latter, Niecy landed the leading role of Simone Clark.
Distractify

Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?

The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Distractify

Daniel Radcliffe and 'Weird Al' Speak Out on How Their Collaboration Began

When we think of Daniel Radcliffe, he becomes synonymous with Harry Potter, whether he likes it or not. But unlike some of his wizarding world co-stars, he has been able to break into a niche acting genre of offbeat comedy. Between his roles in Miracle Workers to Swiss Army Man, Daniel is making a name for himself as one of the great comedic actors of our time. And now he’s tackling his biggest comedic role yet: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Distractify

Here's Everything We Know About a Potential Season 5 of 'Manifest'

After the uphill battle that was getting Manifest renewed on Netflix for a fourth and final season, many fans have hope once more that Manifest Season 5 is closer than ever. And if not Season 5, other fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the critical response to the show could even result in a movie adaptation.
Distractify

Bianca Kajlich From 'The Winchesters' Is Married to a Famous Radio Host

This may be an unpopular opinion, but we love a spinoff show. So, when the CW announced the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, we couldn't have been more excited. Sam and Dean are the collectives' crushes, so we were very excited to feel nostalgic and see the origin story of their dad (we mean "zaddy"), played by Jeffery Dean Morgan in the original series.
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ unveils Ramattra, its newest tank hero

Blizzard has revealed the newest hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster – tank hero Ramattra. Ramattra was announced during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, and Blizzard has released a short origin story video for its newest hero, which is available below. Overwatch 2’s newest tank hero will be...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy