Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Former Mountaineer Terrell Chestnut Makes His Thoughts on Neal Brown Clear
The message is clear, at least it is from one former Mountaineer. Terrell Chestnut took to Twitter to let his thoughts about West Virginia head coach Neal Brown be known following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. “NB might be a really good coach but just not for this program....
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star Western Kentucky Commit WR Eric Singleton Jr. Receives Offer from West Virginia
The Mountaineers busy recruiting week included sending an offer to a 3-star playmaker in the 2023 class. Head coach Neal Brown and staff awarded Eric Singleton Jr., out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, with an offer, the player announced in a tweet Friday night. Singleton has already committed to Western Kentucky, but could certainly change his mind now with a chance to join a bigger program in Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways: Mountaineers from Bad to Worse Against Cyclones
Neal Brown’s Mountaineers once again find themselves in an all too familiar spot: trying to recount after a pretty miserable showing in a loss. West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State is one of those games you throw away the film, knowing you just weren’t good enough. But what can be taken away from the game to try to help WVU dig out of this deep hole and finish the season on a positive note?
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: Can West Virginia Football Dig Out of This Hole?
After a game as bad as West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State, it’s only natural for everyone to need a vent session, and that included Mike Asti. He unleashed his thoughts on head coach Neal Brown and even assistants Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley. Asti talked with fans about how bad things truly are right now and what the next few years may look like no matter who is leading the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship
A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who will Lead West Virginia in Scoring This Season?
West Virginia tips off their 2022-23 season on Monday night against Mount St. Mary’s as the Mountaineers begin to answer many questions to the rest of the country. WVU enters this season as one of the most difficult teams to figure out, according to EvanMiya. One of the question...
wvsportsnow.com
Unable to Ever Get Going, West Virginia Fails to Compete with Iowa State, Losing 31-14
The weather cooperated, but that did not help to prevent a sluggish start to the game for both West Virginia and Iowa State, two teams who entered the game in desperate need of a win. And it was the Cyclones who pulled off the victory, keeping their bowl eligibility hopes...
WBOY
FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
Fans Reactions to West Virginia's Abysmal Outing vs Iowa State
Mountaineer Nation is in a world of hurt right now.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 5
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Mountaineer Wrestlers Begin 2022 Season with Strong Showing at Southeast Open. Update (3:45 PM) – The volleyball team loses in 3 sets to Oklahoma. Update (2:00 PM) – Today was the first...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Could be Loaded at Wide Receiver in 2023
Life for a West Virginia wide receiver has not been an easy one this year. There have been great moments and WVU’s top threat has earned national recognition, but there’s also been criticism, mostly due to too many drops and inconsistency. Nothing can be done besides getting back...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Wrestlers Begin 2022 Season with Strong Showing at Southeast Open
Making its third appearance at the Southeast Open, the West Virginia Wrestling Team opened the 2022-23 season with several wrestlers reaching the podium. Fifth-year coach Tim Flynn took 30 wrestlers to compete at the annual event, hosted at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, and walked away with three champions, five second place finishers and a third place holder.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Keys: The Path to Victory is Clear for WVU Football Against Iowa State
Saturday’s game will be one between two teams with the same record and in similar situations. Both West Virginia and Iowa State are 3-5 and both are trying to salvage their disappointing seasons with at least a bowl appearance. Unlike the Mountaineers who have been going through a roller...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU’s Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson Talk Roles Before New Season
West Virginia players Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson spoke with the media on Thursday to talk about their roles this upcoming season. Harris is a freshman forward that talked about why he committed to West Virginia. Wilson ensured that him and his class at WVU never thought about transferring after last year.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Loss to Iowa State
West Virginia senior players defensive lineman Dante Stills and wide receiver Sam James talk with the media after losing to Iowa State on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
voiceofmotown.com
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
SportsZone Highlights: Linsly at Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Linsly defeated Morgantown (6-4) by a final score of 31-20. Both teams will move on to the class AAA playoffs next week.
Comments / 0