ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Biden touts student loan forgiveness plan during New Mexico stop

By Sean Noone
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkaiU_0ixgoTUL00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden traveled to the Western U.S. on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of the midterm elections.

At his first stop, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden touted the benefits of his student debt relief plan. He is also scheduled to headline a rally for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — who is trying to fend off Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.

In mid-October, the Biden administration officially kicked off the application process for the debt cancellation program and announced that millions of borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period.

While a judge has temporarily halted Biden’s plan to relieve debt for those struggling with student loans, Biden told NewsNation last week he believes checks will be going out within weeks.

The program allows eligible borrowers bringing in less than $125,000 a year to receive up to $10,000 in federal student loans forgiveness. Those who had Pell Grants may be able to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.

Biden’s plan is based on the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act from 2003. It allows the Education Secretary to waive debt in times of national emergency.

Critics of the plan argue the national emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the act should not be used across the board, so the basis of the debt forgiveness plan is not justifiable.

After his stop in Albuquerque, Biden is scheduled to make appearances in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania over the weekend. On Monday, he will head to a rally in Maryland.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRG News 5

New polls find Warnock-Walker race deadlocked

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are heading into Election Day deadlocked, according to a new Marist College poll.  The poll, released Friday, shows the two candidates tied at 48 percent each among voters who say they will “definitely” vote in the 2022 midterm elections. With a margin of error of 4.2 […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

How to find your polling place in Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters face big decisions in the upcoming midterm elections. As the November 8 election draws closer, it’s important to know where to go to cast your ballot. Your polling place is based on where your home is located. To find your polling place, go to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 missing Iowa teens discovered during Florida traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope

The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the […]
COLORADO STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy