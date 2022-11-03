ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They should have walked out immediately and gone some place else.

AZFamily

3 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three suspects are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to an armed robbery near 32nd Avenue and Glennrosa Avenue. Police say that witnesses told officers about a vehicle in the area, and officers attempted to do a traffic stop. The driver and passengers in the vehicle failed to comply with the police and drove away. Police followed the car to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, where multiple people got out of the vehicle and ran away.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man is dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and two are injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in Glendale. Police responded to a shooting call around 1:00 a.m. at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale officers found a man who died from his injuries. They also found two other men, one with possible life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex

PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting on Wednesday at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa left one man dead and another with serious injuries, police said. Mesa Police say the shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. When...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

One dead, one critically injured in shooting at Mesa pizza restaurant

PHOENIX – Police in Mesa said a man died by his own hand but not before shooting and critically wounding another man after an argument inside a pizza restaurant late Wednesday afternoon. The Mesa Police Department said Joseph Papineau, 51, was pronounced dead at a hospital and Jason Zuchowski,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Casa Grande police arrest alleged drug supplier, found fentanyl, stolen police gun

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Casa Grande police arrested a man they say supplies some drug dealers with fentanyl and other narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen police-issued gun that went missing from the Casa Grande Police Department in October during a search of an Arizona City home.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

