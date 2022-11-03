PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three suspects are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to an armed robbery near 32nd Avenue and Glennrosa Avenue. Police say that witnesses told officers about a vehicle in the area, and officers attempted to do a traffic stop. The driver and passengers in the vehicle failed to comply with the police and drove away. Police followed the car to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, where multiple people got out of the vehicle and ran away.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO