ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Cher Seen Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gzm3_0ixgoOJw00
Photo : Getty Images

Cher has sparked romance rumors after she was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. According to Page Six, the legendary 76-year-old singer was photographed with the 36-year-old music executive as they arrived at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 2nd. AE and Cher matched in all-black ensembles which you can see in the photos shared by Page Six.

The outlet also reported that AE was seen "delicately kissing Cher's hand" while they were inside a car. He also told her to watch her step as they encountered a curb while walking into the restaurant, where they reportedly met up with Tyga.

AE previously dated Amber Rose and the two share a 3-year-old son named Slash. They began dating in 2018 but called it quits after three years when AE was caught cheating on Rose with several different women, Page Six reports.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and the two gave birth to their son Chaz, who is now 53. She later married Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 and the two share a son Elijah, 46.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
SheKnows

Cher Sparks Dating Rumors After a PDA-Packed Dinner Date With a Much Younger Man

At 76 years old, Cher is looking fabulous and enjoying what may be a new romantic interest in life after being spotted with a man 40 years younger. The date night happened on Wednesday at Craig’s in West Hollywood, where the paparazzi loves to hang out, so this duo wanted to be seen. Cher, dressed in an all-black outfit and her hair in soft waves, tightly held hands with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, as they exited the restaurant. (See the photos HERE.) Edwards might be familiar to some fans because he’s the ex-boyfriend of Amber Rose. The date seemed...
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
687
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy