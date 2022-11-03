Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
Bleacher Report
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury
The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
Watch: Derrick Henry scores to become Titans/Oilers all-time rushing TD leader
Along with his two scores, Henry rushed for 115 yards off 17 carries. Through eight games, Henry has registered 870 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The 28-year-old is fourth in Titans' history with 7,667 rushing yards, trailing only Chris Johnson (7,965), Campbell (8,574), and Eddie George (10,009).
Scott Leber live report on Justin Fields’ big day against the Dolphins
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears’ record dropped to 3-6 Sunday at Soldier Field when they lost to the Dolphins 35-32, but the Bears and Bears’ fans seemed to take the loss well because of what Justin Fields showed them. Fields rushed for 178 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes. He ripped off an amazing 61-yard […]
Rodgers throws three interceptions, Packers lose fifth straight game
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers’ poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back. Rodgers matched […]
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Will Clear Injury Rehab This Week amid Cowboys Rumors
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will be medically cleared this week in his recovery from an ACL tear and be the subject of a "big" bidding war around the NFL, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Marcus Mosher of PFF). One of those teams is expected...
Bleacher Report
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Exaggeration' to Say I Look Miserable on the Field
Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't regret coming back to the Green Bay Packers this season despite the team's fifth straight loss Sunday. The quarterback dismissed the idea that he looks "miserable" on the field when asked during the postgame press conference (2:00 mark):. "I think that's an exaggeration, Pete," Rodgers...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Wanted Darren Waller, D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers didn't make a major addition to their passing game ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team "made aggressive attempts" to land Chase Claypool and Darren Waller. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay also inquired about the availability of D.J. Moore but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report
Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Week 9 of the NFL season was another roller coaster for fantasy managers. There were highs, like Davante Adams finally getting going to finish as the top receiver in fantasy ahead of Sunday Night Football, with 36.60 points. There were lows, like tight end Kyle Pitts bamboozling managers once again...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon had one of the best individual days of the 2022 season with 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. MAKE THAT ✋ SCORES FOR JOE MIXON<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lxk21H8fNE">pic.twitter.com/lxk21H8fNE</a>. NFL @NFL. my...
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season
Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Becomes 1st NFL Player Ever with 100K Passing Yards in Regular, Postseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, as he eclipsed the mark with a pass to Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 45-year-old came into Sunday 164 yards shy...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Teams Called NFL About Pushing Trade Deadline Back to Week 10 or 12
The NFL received multiple calls about moving the trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The issue is expected to be raised at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to sources," per Schefter.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
Fantasy football matchups are often won at the flex spots: running back, wide receiver and tight end. The reason fantasy experts often advise against early investments in quarterbacks are because each NFL season usually has enough good ones to go around. While there are some quality differences in kickers and defenses, they aren't wide enough to warrant paying a significant price for either position.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 9 Early Slate
With each passing week, the NFL playoff picture comes into greater focus. A few teams continue to separate themselves from the pack. Others are fighting to stay in the mix. And a few have left their fanbases already researching the top players in the 2023 NFL draft. Below, we'll take...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'
The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen Called out by NFL Twitter for Sloppy Game in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets
Josh Allen has been the consensus front-runner for MVP to start the 2022 NFL season. That campaign may have come to a screeching halt Sunday, however. Allen had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) that suddenly has the race for the AFC East title looking pretty tight.
