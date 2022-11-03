ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says

Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury

The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Exaggeration' to Say I Look Miserable on the Field

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't regret coming back to the Green Bay Packers this season despite the team's fifth straight loss Sunday. The quarterback dismissed the idea that he looks "miserable" on the field when asked during the postgame press conference (2:00 mark):. "I think that's an exaggeration, Pete," Rodgers...
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Wanted Darren Waller, D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool

The Green Bay Packers didn't make a major addition to their passing game ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team "made aggressive attempts" to land Chase Claypool and Darren Waller. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay also inquired about the availability of D.J. Moore but was rebuffed by the Carolina Panthers.
Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 9 of the NFL season was another roller coaster for fantasy managers. There were highs, like Davante Adams finally getting going to finish as the top receiver in fantasy ahead of Sunday Night Football, with 36.60 points. There were lows, like tight end Kyle Pitts bamboozling managers once again...
Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. Panthers

Joe Mixon had one of the best individual days of the 2022 season with 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. MAKE THAT ✋ SCORES FOR JOE MIXON<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lxk21H8fNE">pic.twitter.com/lxk21H8fNE</a>. NFL @NFL. my...
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season

Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
Schefter: Teams Called NFL About Pushing Trade Deadline Back to Week 10 or 12

The NFL received multiple calls about moving the trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The issue is expected to be raised at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to sources," per Schefter.
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

Fantasy football matchups are often won at the flex spots: running back, wide receiver and tight end. The reason fantasy experts often advise against early investments in quarterbacks are because each NFL season usually has enough good ones to go around. While there are some quality differences in kickers and defenses, they aren't wide enough to warrant paying a significant price for either position.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'

The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
