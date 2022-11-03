ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Degrassi Reboot Cancelled at HBO Max

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
HBO Max will no longer be reopening the doors of Degrassi Community School. The streamer has canceled its previously announced reboot of the Degrassi franchise, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal .

A series order, consisting of 10 hour-long episodes, was announced by HBO Max in January. Production was supposed to begin in Toronto this past summer.

Lara Azzopardi ( The Bold Type , Mary Kills People ) and Julia Cohen ( Riverdale , A Million Little Things , The Royals ) were set as showrunners of the would-be reboot, which was initially described as “reprise of the original teen drama” that would focus on a new group of teenagers and school faculty “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.”

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” Azzopardi and Cohen said in a statement at the time. “We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

The new Degrassi would have marked the sixth installment in the Canadian teen drama franchise, following The Kids of Degrassi Street (1979-1986), Degrassi Junior High (1987-1989), Degrassi High (1989-1991), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015) and Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017).

TVLine has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Are you disappointed that the Degrassi franchise won’t be continuing, at least not on HBO Max? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

