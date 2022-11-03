Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open...
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
mynews4.com
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow
(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
Fox40
6 big rigs, car collide on I-80 in icy conditions, create ‘significant delays’
Six tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 80 near Verdi, Nevada Wednesday morning, just under two miles from the California-Nevada border, leading traffic authorities to warn travelers to expect “significant delays.”. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said that two people were injured, though the district later...
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
2news.com
Churchill County Deputies Say 2 Kids Killed in Off-Roading Crash at Sand Mountain
The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says two kids were killed in an off-roading crash at the Sand Mountain Recreation Area this past weekend. Deputies say the kids were riding in a Can-am side-by-side driven by an adult when it rolled over. Deputies say one kid died on scene, while...
FOX Reno
No one seriously hurt after crash involving 6 semi trucks shuts down I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving six semi-trucks and two passenger cars shut down traffic for several hours on I-80 near Gold Ranch Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 not far from...
Comments / 0