ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eric Idle slams Elon Musk’s Twitter verification plans which he says he stole from Monty Python

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSyJi_0ixgoBqV00

Elon Musk ’s plans to charge $8 for verification have been slammed by Eric Idle after the Tesla billionaire claimed he got the idea from the Monty Python comedy group.

Twitter ’s new owner has come under fire for his plans to charge for a blue tick on the social media platform after completing his $44bn takeover.

Mr Musk took to Twitter earlier this week and joked about his inspiration for it and posted video of a Monty Python sketch to emphasize his point.

“To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” he tweeted . “Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh.”

In the video, a man goes to a clinic where people pay for confrontations with a professional arguer.

Idle, a member of the famed troupe who did not appear in the sketch, tweeted his disapproval.

“So you’re allowed to steal, but you wish to charge us to verify who we are? Good luck with that then,” Idle wrote.

It came days after the 79-year-old comedian had tweeted that he would likely leave Twitter if payment for verification was introduced.

“But if he charges me to entertain you, and he lets the orange monster back, I think I may decline...” he tweeted.

Idle is not the only high-profile Twitter user to criticise Mr Musk’s plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJQ5k_0ixgoBqV00

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a public spat with Mr Musk , following which she announced that her account was no longer working properly.

“One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications,” she tweeted.

Horror author Stephen King suggested that he should be paid to stay on the platform, not the other way around.

“Kudos to Elon Musk, who has begun a revolution in how the world drives and who has incredible visionary talents. I got an early Tesla and traded for another one. Wonderful cars (no autopilot for me, thanks). That said, when it comes to Twitter...” King tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.“I said listen, I get it, you’re right. I have lost half of my fanbase, maybe more. Ten years ago, among Republicans I was the most popular talk show. At least according to the research they did,” he added. “I get it if [blocking Trump jokes is] what they...
Rolling Stone

Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk

Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Wants Twitter Employees to Work 84 Hours a Week

According to reports, Elon Musk is now introducing 84-hour work weeks at Twitter. The business magnate has reportedly instructed staff to work 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week with no word of overtime pay at the moment. Word of the lengthy workweek introduction comes as reports note that Musk has...
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy