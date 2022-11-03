Eric Idle slams Elon Musk’s Twitter verification plans which he says he stole from Monty Python

Elon Musk ’s plans to charge $8 for verification have been slammed by Eric Idle after the Tesla billionaire claimed he got the idea from the Monty Python comedy group.

Twitter ’s new owner has come under fire for his plans to charge for a blue tick on the social media platform after completing his $44bn takeover.

Mr Musk took to Twitter earlier this week and joked about his inspiration for it and posted video of a Monty Python sketch to emphasize his point.

“To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” he tweeted . “Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh.”

In the video, a man goes to a clinic where people pay for confrontations with a professional arguer.

Idle, a member of the famed troupe who did not appear in the sketch, tweeted his disapproval.

“So you’re allowed to steal, but you wish to charge us to verify who we are? Good luck with that then,” Idle wrote.

It came days after the 79-year-old comedian had tweeted that he would likely leave Twitter if payment for verification was introduced.

“But if he charges me to entertain you, and he lets the orange monster back, I think I may decline...” he tweeted.

Idle is not the only high-profile Twitter user to criticise Mr Musk’s plans.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a public spat with Mr Musk , following which she announced that her account was no longer working properly.

“One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications,” she tweeted.

Horror author Stephen King suggested that he should be paid to stay on the platform, not the other way around.

“Kudos to Elon Musk, who has begun a revolution in how the world drives and who has incredible visionary talents. I got an early Tesla and traded for another one. Wonderful cars (no autopilot for me, thanks). That said, when it comes to Twitter...” King tweeted on Wednesday evening.