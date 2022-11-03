Jimmy Fallon Jokes Dolly Parton Duet Started 'A Legal Battle With Myself'

Photo: Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon recently announced his upcoming Christmas duet with country music legend Dolly Parton , and he hilariously joked that the upcoming holiday song sparked a legal battle — with himself.

Fallon spoke about the collaboration, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . Before he shared the story behind the song, Fallon hilariously joked that he was in a legal battle with himself because of a TikTok mix-up. Fallon shared a clip on TikTok gushing about the comedic Christmas song and sharing a snippet of it. Apparently, according to Fallon, the clip was removed “for legal issues.” He said:

“I talked about it on the show last night because I put it out on TikTok and it was taken down for legal issues. Because they said they didn’t have the rights to air the song on TikTok from the owner. I wrote and sang the song! I go, ‘this is impossible.’ But anyways, I’m in a legal battle with myself. I’m currently in litigation. I think I’m gonna win. 50/50. But it’s been straightened out. It is now available. You can find it wherever on the TikTok that I put out there . Which is a very innocent TikTok of just me saying how excited I was.”

Fallon explained that his inspiration to write “Almost Too Early For Christmas” stems from the annual debate over the appropriate time to start playing holiday music. That’s why “I thought it’d be funny if I wrote a song called almost too early for Christmas and you put it out (around) Halloween.”

Parton had asked Fallon to appear as one of the celebrity guests in her upcoming star-studded Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas , which is set to air on NBC on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET (and includes other special guests like Willie Nelson , Billy Ray Cyrus , Jimmie Allen , Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus ).

Fallon recalled telling Parton about his song, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” on the set of the two-hour special. As soon as Parton heard it, she loved it and added her voice to the track, he said. The song is set to release on Friday (November 4). Watch Fallon explain the story behind the song here :