Cher Seen Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cher has sparked romance rumors after she was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose 's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards . According to Page Six , the legendary 76-year-old singer was photographed with the 36-year-old music executive as they arrived at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 2nd. AE and Cher matched in all-black ensembles which you can see in the photos shared by Page Six .

The outlet also reported that AE was seen "delicately kissing Cher's hand" while they were inside a car. He also told her to watch her step as they encountered a curb while walking into the restaurant, where they reportedly met up with Tyga .

AE previously dated Amber Rose and the two share a 3-year-old son named Slash . They began dating in 2018 but called it quits after three years when AE was caught cheating on Rose with several different women , Page Six reports.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and the two gave birth to their son Chaz , who is now 53. She later married Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 and the two share a son Elijah, 46.

