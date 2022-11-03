ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Seen Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cher has sparked romance rumors after she was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose 's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards . According to Page Six , the legendary 76-year-old singer was photographed with the 36-year-old music executive as they arrived at Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 2nd. AE and Cher matched in all-black ensembles which you can see in the photos shared by Page Six .

The outlet also reported that AE was seen "delicately kissing Cher's hand" while they were inside a car. He also told her to watch her step as they encountered a curb while walking into the restaurant, where they reportedly met up with Tyga .

AE previously dated Amber Rose and the two share a 3-year-old son named Slash . They began dating in 2018 but called it quits after three years when AE was caught cheating on Rose with several different women , Page Six reports.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and the two gave birth to their son Chaz , who is now 53. She later married Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 and the two share a son Elijah, 46.

Travis Barker & Daughter Alabama Mourn Death Of Beloved Dog Blue

Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, are grieving the loss of their dog Blue. The blink-182 drummer revealed the sad news on Wednesday (November 2) that his and Alabama's beloved French Bulldog had died, per People. The rocker shared several photos of his "4ever boy" on his Instagram Stories, including a pic of Blue looking up into the camera with sweet puppy dog eyes and another of Barker holding him to his chest as he sits back on a couch.
Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Are Engaged After 7 Months Of Dating

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are tying the knot!. The couple who first made their relationship Instagram official in June is now engaged, a source tells Page Six. The LA fashion designer and the Pitch Perfect star reportedly made their engagement known at the Casamigos Halloween party. "They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," the source said.
