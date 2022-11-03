ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers

Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it. Lil Wayne took to Twitter after Green Bay’s latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rapper put a nail in his team’s coffin and took a shot at the franchise quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Vikings' Kirk Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson on first-quarter touchdown pass

LANDOVER, Md. -- Entering Sunday, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hadn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 1. He took care of that early in the Vikings' game Sunday at FedEx Field. Jefferson soared high over Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest to haul in a 9-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead. It was his fourth catch of the Vikings' opening possession.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.

The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto. Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross. The owner’s Miami Dolphins arrive Sunday at Soldier Field without a first-round pick next year nor a third-rounder in 2024 following an NFL investigation that found him ...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins

There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Yardbarker

Setting Realistic Expectations for Chase Claypool's Bears Debut

Following one of the more active NFL trade deadlines in recent memory, the Chicago Bears are gearing up to play the Miami Dolphins with a very different-looking roster. Departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, and the arrival of Chase Claypool drastically change the Bears' makeup entering Week 9. There's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline

The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook

During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers on Tuesday, giving him little time to prepare for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?

The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points

Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing, is Josh Allen with 24.8 fantasy points. Fields has the second-most fantasy points of Week 9 thus far, second only to Joe Mixon (55 fantasy points).
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call

The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

