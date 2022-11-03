Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool?
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete. The video...
Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers
Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it. Lil Wayne took to Twitter after Green Bay’s latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rapper put a nail in his team’s coffin and took a shot at the franchise quarterback.
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
ESPN
Vikings' Kirk Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson on first-quarter touchdown pass
LANDOVER, Md. -- Entering Sunday, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hadn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 1. He took care of that early in the Vikings' game Sunday at FedEx Field. Jefferson soared high over Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest to haul in a 9-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead. It was his fourth catch of the Vikings' opening possession.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in close loss vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO— The Bears left Soldier Field on Sunday feeling down about the 2022 season but hopeful for the future. Yes, the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 to drop Chicago to 3-6 in head coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. But Justin Fields put together his third consecutive good...
Column: The Chicago Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto. Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross. The owner’s Miami Dolphins arrive Sunday at Soldier Field without a first-round pick next year nor a third-rounder in 2024 following an NFL investigation that found him ...
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins
There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions
Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups
Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.
Chase Claypool thanks Bears fans for warm welcome
Chase Claypool joined the Bears at the perfect time. Justin Fields is soaring, the team is moving the chains and putting up points. For the first time in what feels like forever the offense wasn’t booed off the field by the fans at Soldier Field at any point. “It...
Yardbarker
Setting Realistic Expectations for Chase Claypool's Bears Debut
Following one of the more active NFL trade deadlines in recent memory, the Chicago Bears are gearing up to play the Miami Dolphins with a very different-looking roster. Departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, and the arrival of Chase Claypool drastically change the Bears' makeup entering Week 9. There's...
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline
The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook
During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers on Tuesday, giving him little time to prepare for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The...
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud back on top as 2022 Heisman frontrunner
Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand. One big moment or disappointing performance can make or break a Heisman campaign....
Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points
Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing, is Josh Allen with 24.8 fantasy points. Fields has the second-most fantasy points of Week 9 thus far, second only to Joe Mixon (55 fantasy points).
Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call
The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game
Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground, by putting up 178 rushing yards. The second-year quarterback ended with 123 passing yards and three passing...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0