Read full article on original website
Related
Do Kwon Stopped at Dubai Before Departing To Unknown Location
South Korean prosecutors have said that Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon had made a stop at Dubai before departing to an unknown location. Previous reports of Kwon’s passport being invalid have been denied, though it could become invalid soon. Kwon has shown little concern for this, as he says that he doesn’t use it.
$57 Million Lawsuit Against Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Comes To Light
The Wall Street Journal has reported a lawsuit against the man behind Terra, Do Kwon. Do Kwon is facing a $57 million lawsuit for fraudulent misrepresentation of Terra USD. The investors behind the lawsuit roped in Anchor Protocol as well. Do Kwon has previously denied committing fraud and is believed...
Terra Founder Do Kwon Refuses To Give Up Despite New Allegations Mounting Against Him
A recent report by Bloomberg reveals that Do Kwon might be living in Europe. A new crypto allegation is plaguing Do Kwon, insinuating that Kwon may have manipulated the price of Luna before its collapse. Despite being embroiled in an array of legal allegations and accusations, Luna crypto founder Do...
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Terra Case: Hashed CEO Simon Seojoon Kim Ghosts LUNA Congressional Hearing, Cites Mental Condition
A South Korean congressional hearing on the LUNA crash called Simon Seojoon Kim as a witness. Kim who is the CEO of Venture Capital firm Hashed failed to appear for the inquiry. The Hashed CEO whose company backed LUNA’s ecosystem said he developed “anxiety disorders” and “panic attacks” since LUNA...
Huobi May Soon Lay Off Employees Under Its Rumored CEO Justin Tron’s Leadership: Report
As per a tweet shared by Wu Blockchain, Justin Tron may soon initiate mass layoffs in his newly acquired exchange Huobi. Wu further shared how Huobi’s CEO and CFO have already submitted their resignations to Justin Tron. Per a recent tweet shared by Wu Blockchain’s journalist Colin Wu, the...
BREAKING: BitMex Trading Engine Experiences Downtime, Bitcoin Below $21,000
Crypto exchange BitMex alerted users to an unscheduled trading engine downtime on Wednesday. The platform said trading facilities were suspended due to technical issues and assured users that all funds and assets are safe. Today’s downtime comes amid a rally in crypto prices and massive short liquidation events across Bitcoin,...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
Binance Blows Crypto Exchange Competitors Away With 55% Dominance Over Spot Trading Volume
Crypto exchange Binance powered over half of the total spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, per data from The Block Research. Changpeng Zhao’s exchange also leads trading volume for crypto derivative products. The platform is miles ahead of other exchanges with the closest competitor being Upbit. Binance.US...
Hacktober Mania: Moola Market Hacker Return $9M Worth Of Stolen Funds Back To The Firm
The DeFi lending protocol Moola Market was recently hacked and exploited for $10 million. The attacker has returned most of the funds back to the protocol post-successful negotiations conducted by the firm. The moola market has become the latest victim of the “hacktober” mania. The Celo protocol market was recently...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin
FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
MicroStrategy’s Financial Health At Risk After Enormous $3.4 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Fortune Report
Since MicroStrategy’s pivot to Bitcoin, the company has managed to accumulate 130,000 Bitcoins, worth just over $3.406 Billion at current rates. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition was financed through multiple debts and bond offerings. Bitcoin’s dip to $18,300 on 13 October may have temporarily jeopardized the company’s financial health....
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
Meta’s Metaverse Obsession Has Led The Firm To Encounter Losses Worth Billions Of Dollars
Meta revealed losses worth $3.7 billion in its latest Q3 report. Despite the plugging metrics and expenses, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’s positive that the firm will “emerge stronger than ever in 2023.”. Meta has till now reported $15 billion worth of losses in trying to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
How to cycle in the Netherlands like the Dutch do
Take a photo in any Netherlandic city and whatever thing of beauty you’re aiming to capture will almost certainly be photobombed by another: the bicycle, in all likelihood the iconic Omafiets (”granny bike”), matriarch of all Dutch models. High-handlebarred, curve-framed, robust yet elegant, somewhere about her cargo there’s a clue to the nature of the journey – a loaf, a football, a satchel, a suit, a cat carrier – each implying a short, practical mission over a leisurely ride. With cycle lanes all over, connecting people to places they need to be, it’s a staggeringly impressive lesson in human geography.“The...
Ripple ($XRP) Achieves Huge Milestone With Deployment of Ethereum-based Smart Contracts for XRPL Sidechain
Ripple announced phase one of its EVM sidechain for XRP Ledger developed by Peersyst. The sidechain will enable the deployment of Ethereum-based smart contracts on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The EVM-compatible sidechain is currently live on XRP Ledger devnet. Full deployment of the sidechain is expected in the second quarter...
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0