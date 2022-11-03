Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
Polk deputies arrest 2 murder suspects wanted in Virgin Islands
LAKELAND, Fla. - Two suspects wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were apprehended by Polk deputies in Lakeland on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, are wanted in the Virgin Islands for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man back in June.
'I pray for the family': Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. Deputies say after shooting four...
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.
Tracking Invest-98L: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Invest-98L, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the current Tropical Disturbance, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Are you or...
Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them. The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.
Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!. Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074. Dubois bought...
Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of Election Day
Oviedo, Fla. - Election Day is around the corner and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making stops in Central Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and fellow republican candidates were at an event in Oviedo Saturday encouraging his supporters to vote. "I look forward to a potentially great night...
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
2022 Midterm Elections: Sunday is last day of early voting in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Registered voters in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties have one last opportunity to cast their ballot early on Sunday ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Information regarding early voting times and polling locations is available below:. The following early voting locations are open from 8 a.m....
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers
WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man walking door-to-door passing out political flyers in one Florida community says he was harassed by a resident. John Columbus says he was passing out political flyers in Windermere for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when a man in the neighborhood began to verbally harass him. In a video taken by Columbus, you hear a verbal exchange and see a man trying to stop Columbus as he tries to get past the resident to get to his car and leave.
