ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Polk deputies arrest 2 murder suspects wanted in Virgin Islands

LAKELAND, Fla. - Two suspects wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were apprehended by Polk deputies in Lakeland on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, are wanted in the Virgin Islands for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man back in June.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets

Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck by car in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Orange County early Friday evening, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. Colonial Drive east of N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, the driver of which remained at the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them. The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!. Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074. Dubois bought...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of Election Day

Oviedo, Fla. - Election Day is around the corner and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making stops in Central Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and fellow republican candidates were at an event in Oviedo Saturday encouraging his supporters to vote. "I look forward to a potentially great night...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A man walking door-to-door passing out political flyers in one Florida community says he was harassed by a resident. John Columbus says he was passing out political flyers in Windermere for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist when a man in the neighborhood began to verbally harass him. In a video taken by Columbus, you hear a verbal exchange and see a man trying to stop Columbus as he tries to get past the resident to get to his car and leave.
WINDERMERE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy