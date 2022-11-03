Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum
HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
Breakfast with Santa at MassMutual Center in Springfield
Tickets are on sale for the return of Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
Making Food Fun event at Forest Park in Springfield
Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Live Wire: Foreigners Journey coming to MGM Springfield for New Year’s Eve
Tribute band Foreigners Journey: The Music of Foreigner and Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis will help local party-goers ring in the new year at MGM Springfield’s ARIA Ballroom on Dec. 31. Foreigners Journey brings together the music of two renowned stadium rock bands in one show. The band is fronted...
westernmassnews.com
Dublin building Springfield International Charter School brick by brick
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Athletics has always been embedded in Springfield International Charter School’s fabric. But this year, the Bulldogs embark on a new journey, fielding a high school football program for the first time and laying the foundation “brick by brick.”. “The year has been really a phenomenal...
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
WWLP 22News
Gary Rome Hyundai partners with Ronald McDonald House for Trees of Hope 2022
(MASS APPEAL) – One of the best things you can do during the holiday season is the Trees of Hope event and it takes place at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. With us now is Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai.
New President of Trinity Health of New England visits Mercy Medical Center
Trinity Health of New England celebrated it's new President and CEO Thursday, offering a warm welcome at Mercy Medical Center.
WWLP 22News
Winning the lottery is nice but it pays to be prepared
(Mass Appeal) – 1.5 billion dollars. Winning that amount of money is unfathomable and is, literally, life changing. However, whether it’s that big amount or any large sum of money you may come into, being prepared is far and away the most important thing. Attorney Michael Siddall from Siddall and Siddall in Springfield has advice for anyone who comes into a large sum of money.
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware
The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
State Street in Springfield closed due to water main break
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
Authorities searching Western Mass. towns for alleged Connecticut shooting suspect
BLANDFORD, Mass. — Police searched two towns in Western Massachusetts for a man accused of a violent crime in Connecticut Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police say they deployed numerous personnel and units in the towns of Blandford and Russell just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning to search for Darnell Barnes, 22, of Hartford, Connecticut.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs buying Worcester’s Sunnyside dispensary, several others
Sunnyside’s Worcester location is now one of several dispensaries now under the ownership of rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, it was announced Friday. It will be one of three cannabis businesses he’s purchasing in Central Massachusetts, along with 12 marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in the rest of the commonwealth, New York and Illinois, according to a Business Wire press release. The total purchase made through the Combs’ Los Angeles-based Combs Enterprises will be $185 million, making it his first investment in the cannabis business.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Comments / 0