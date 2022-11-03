ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum

HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dublin building Springfield International Charter School brick by brick

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Athletics has always been embedded in Springfield International Charter School’s fabric. But this year, the Bulldogs embark on a new journey, fielding a high school football program for the first time and laying the foundation “brick by brick.”. “The year has been really a phenomenal...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Gary Rome Hyundai partners with Ronald McDonald House for Trees of Hope 2022

(MASS APPEAL) – One of the best things you can do during the holiday season is the Trees of Hope event and it takes place at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. With us now is Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP 22News

Winning the lottery is nice but it pays to be prepared

(Mass Appeal) – 1.5 billion dollars. Winning that amount of money is unfathomable and is, literally, life changing. However, whether it’s that big amount or any large sum of money you may come into, being prepared is far and away the most important thing. Attorney Michael Siddall from Siddall and Siddall in Springfield has advice for anyone who comes into a large sum of money.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware

The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs buying Worcester’s Sunnyside dispensary, several others

Sunnyside’s Worcester location is now one of several dispensaries now under the ownership of rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, it was announced Friday. It will be one of three cannabis businesses he’s purchasing in Central Massachusetts, along with 12 marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in the rest of the commonwealth, New York and Illinois, according to a Business Wire press release. The total purchase made through the Combs’ Los Angeles-based Combs Enterprises will be $185 million, making it his first investment in the cannabis business.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

