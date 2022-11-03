Read full article on original website
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
WTOP
Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.
A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. “The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, The post Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
28-year-old man arrested for murder at Fairfax County apartment after man found shot dead
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is of the previous reporting on this story from Nov. 1, 2022) A 28-year-old man has turned himself in after another man was found shot dead at a Fairfax County apartment building. Phil Asare Darkwah had warrants served for second-degree...
Children Orphaned In Horrific Murder-Suicide That Left Five Dead
Two babies were left orphaned and several families grieving after a man killed the mother of his children, her family and one other person this weekend in Maryland, according to officials and the Daily Mail. Andre Sales, 28, is believed to have entered the La Plata home killing his ex-girlfriend,...
WJLA
1 dead after overnight stabbing in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers at the scene found a man suffering...
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Prince Frederick; Police Investigating
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:09 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
fox5dc.com
Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Authorities have identified the five people found dead inside a La Plata home
A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.
WJLA
Stabbing in Prince George's County leaves one dead
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.
WTOP
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
WTOP
Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
