This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Wind, rain, Northwestern defense stymie Ohio State
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State played and won a football game this weekend
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Digging deeper into Ohio State’s streak of 70 straight games with at least 20 points
Even though today’s game against Northwestern was one Ohio State fans would like to forget, the Buckeyes did make a bit of history today, scoring at least 20 points for the 70th game in a row. For a while it was looking like Ohio State would see their streak end on a #nice number, as they went into the halftime break having scored only mustered seven points in the wind and rain that dramatically altered play in Evanston.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State wins 21-7 against Northwestern in a burn the tape game
Ohio State traveled to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats in an ugly weather matchup that the Buckeyes won 21-7. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Northwestern Wildcat
The Ohio State Buckeyes struggled through three quarters last weekend, but ultimately took care of business in a double-digit win over Penn State, which in turn has earned them the No. 2 spot in this season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. With the Nittany Lions in the rearview mirror, Ohio State will now take on Northwestern — a team they are favored over by nearly 40 points. The Buckeyes’ next few contests leading into The Game should be a lot less stressful than the one in Happy Valley.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): It’s time to reassess Ohio State’s position in the CFP hunt
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 21-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. It’s...
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: The Scott’s Tots game of the year
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all three of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Northwestern
There were a painfully low number of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Northwestern Wildcats, five of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds, more
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) enter the final month of the regular season with a game against the hapless Northwestern Wildcats (1-7, 0-5). The next three games — against Northwestern, Indiana, and Maryland — should provide the Scarlet and Gray an opportunity to get healthy and work out any kinks before facing their rival and the postseason.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Northwestern Wildcats
Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel used to preach to his players that “September is for pretenders, November is for contenders.” With the calendar now firmly on the November page, and the Buckeyes currently second in the College Football Playoff rankings, the game at Northwestern is an opportunity for Ohio State to demonstrate that statement to their fans and doubters across the college football landscape.
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: An honest conversation about Northwestern, Ohio State’s run game, and presser bullets
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. We take an honest look at the Northwestern program from an outsider’s perspective to get prepared for Ohio State’s matchup against the Wildcats.
landgrantholyland.com
Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes
Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State men’s basketball’s most valuable player?
Folks. The time is here. It was inevitable, and now it has come. College basketball is officially happening — it is alive and well. As always, the Bucketheads — Connor Lemons and Justin Golba — are back every week with the “Bucketheads” podcast and a weekly “You’re Nuts” article, where they debate different topics around college basketball.
landgrantholyland.com
Northwestern Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Evan Hull
Ohio State travels to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to play the first of (what should be) two layups scheduled in November. No offense to Northwestern, but the spread is 30+ for a reason. And this is not 2020, when Pat Fitzgerald had one of college football’s best defenses and made a surprise run to the Big Ten Championship Game.
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell named on Naismith Watch List
The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team starts their 2022-23 season on Tuesday in front of home fans against the Tennessee Volunteers. On the court for Ohio State will be a pair of guards who had electric seasons last year, leading the Buckeyes to a co-share of the Big Ten conference championship. Now they’re both on the Naismith Player of the Year watchlist.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaia Henderson
On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes continued preparation for their 2022-23 season. It gave fans and media alike the first chance to see the Scarlet & Gray compete. Part of the team didn’t see many minutes, including two freshmen guards. An out-of-state shooter was part of that duo, and they’re next in a series previewing everyone on the roster.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Don’t make us choose between Uga and Smokey
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Tia and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back to the Play Like...
