numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Adebayo will suit up on Friday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 45.1 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) active and starting on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart will play in the second half of Portland's back-to-back despite a right ankle injury. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 31.1 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.4 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo will miss the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back with left knee soreness. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes on Saturday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 106.8 minutes with Antetokounmpo...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) still out for Charlotte on Monday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hayward is still suffering from the left shoulder contusion that has kept him sidelined recently. Now, he'll miss his third straight contest. Expect continued added minutes for Kelly Oubre and Jalen McDaniels. In...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. After a one-game absence, Mitchell's status remains in the air with a left ankle sprain. Expect Dean Wade to see more minutes on Sunday if Mitchell remains out. Mitchell's projection includes 24.7...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (leg) questionable Monday night for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Collins is still dealing with his left left contusion, but it seems as though he could be returning to the court to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers rule out Anfernee Simons (foot) on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Simons will sit out after he experienced recent left foot inflammation. Expect Justise Winslow to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Winslow's current projection includes 8.3...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Malik Beasley starting for Jazz Sunday in place of injured Jarred Vanderbilt
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jarred Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness, and as a result, the team has ruled him out of action to close out the weekend.. In his place, Beasley is drawing the start versus Paul George and the Clippers.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) out again Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Beverley is still dealing with his non-COVID illness, and as a result, he won't even travel with the team to Utah Sunday night. Expect Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves to see added minutes once again on the wing.
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) will play for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain. He's missed the last couple games due to it, but on Sunday, he has been cleared to take the court. Expect Isaac Okoro to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon has been upgraded to available and will play against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 16.9 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (toe) questionable for San Antonio on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Langford continues to deal with his left toe soreness, but there's a chance he's able to take the court to kick off the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
