Prescott NF Waives Fees on Veterans Day
The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
New Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College
Dr. Irina Del Genio Named Verde Valley Dean at Yavapai College. Dr. Irina Del Genio has been named the Yavapai College Verde Valley Dean. Del Genio comes to YC from Elgin Community College, where she served as the associate dean of the Liberal, Visual, and Performing Arts Division. She will...
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”
“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”.
Roughrider Women’s Basketball Drops Contest To Cougars
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Yavapai College women’s basketball matched up with the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars on Friday night in its last game of the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tourney and fell 74-46 to drop to 0-2 on the young season. A slow start doomed...
Midland Moves Past YC Men’s Basketball
HOBBS, N.M. – After a decade-plus away from the court, the Yavapai College men’s basketball team returned to action on Friday night against the Midland College Chaparrals at the NMJC Classic. Midland emerged victorious in YC’s season opener with a final score of 74-47 to drop the Roughriders to 0-1.
City of Prescott Provides Monthly PFAS Test Results
Since the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) identified PFAS chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA, in city potable water wells in July 2022, the City of Prescott has made, and continues to make, operational changes to the city’s potable water system to ensure that Prescott water customers receive adequate supplies of safe, clean drinking water. In order to accomplish this objective, city staff have taken monthly samples of all potable water supply wells and sent them to a certified laboratory for testing of PFOS and PFOA. The latest test results, as well as average values since we began monthly testing, are shown below:
