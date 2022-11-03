Since the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) identified PFAS chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA, in city potable water wells in July 2022, the City of Prescott has made, and continues to make, operational changes to the city’s potable water system to ensure that Prescott water customers receive adequate supplies of safe, clean drinking water. In order to accomplish this objective, city staff have taken monthly samples of all potable water supply wells and sent them to a certified laboratory for testing of PFOS and PFOA. The latest test results, as well as average values since we began monthly testing, are shown below:

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO