ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, GA

Chief of police arrested after burglarizing home, Georgia investigators say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A south Georgia police chief was arrested after he was accused of committing a home burglary , state investigators say.

Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, was booked on a burglary charge Wednesday, Nov. 2, after turning himself in to authorities, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate William’s conduct following the Oct. 11 incident. Investigators did not release additional details about the burglary.

The police chief was suspended before being fired on Monday, Oct. 31, WALB reported, citing the Willacoochee Police Department.

Williams was processed at the Atkinson County Jail but later bonded out, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Willacoochee is about 70 miles southeast of Albany.

Unarmed woman outsmarts armed man trying to steal Florida school bus, officials say

Robbery suspect armed with two guns held down by three apartment residents, cops say

Mom locks herself and kids in bedroom, shoots intruder through door, Texas cops say

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wfxl.com

Man shot after being hit by a vehicle during alleged robbery

A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest in Albany. Albany police responded to Phoebe shortly after midnight on October 29 in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who said he was visiting a residence in the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a black male stealing a catalytic converter from his brother's car. The victim told police he approached the alleged thief in his vehicle when he opened the door and drove forward, attempting to hit him. The victim then said he rolled under the middle of the vehicle to keep from getting hit when he heard a gunshot and had his girlfriend take him to the hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
DOUGLAS, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
8K+
Followers
118
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy