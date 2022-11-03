Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic: Paving to be completed on Walker Street in Lenox
The Lenox Police Department announced paving on Walker Street has begun.
Orange receives $3.4M in aid for cereal factory fire cleanup
The town of Orange has received some assistance for the cereal factory fire cleanup.
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Increase in deer, vehicle accidents during first week of Daylight Savings
The end of Daylight Savings time causes a 16 percent increase in collisions between deer and vehicles in the week after the time change, a new study shows.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Making Food Fun event at Forest Park in Springfield
Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Marriott in downtown Springfield reopens after renovations
The doors have opened on the newly renovated Marriott in downtown Springfield after a two-year restoration project. This renovation could help attract tourism to the area.
One person taken to hospital after car crash in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called to Northfield Road for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
NECN
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Police search for armed suspect impacts local schools
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Hampden County, police are still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that search closed down the mass pike for hours this morning. The massive search Friday impacted towns like Russell, Blandford and Westfield. Police are still asking people to remain cautious. Many western Mass. residents...
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0