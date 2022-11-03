ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans

We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
Police search for armed suspect impacts local schools

RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Hampden County, police are still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that search closed down the mass pike for hours this morning. The massive search Friday impacted towns like Russell, Blandford and Westfield. Police are still asking people to remain cautious. Many western Mass. residents...
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022

The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

