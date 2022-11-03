ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4. Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at 7-Eleven on Main Street in Rivesville. According to the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs. Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing...
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area in December with Stop Scheduled in Fairmont

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Valley Health – Fort Gay from 8 a.m....
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

