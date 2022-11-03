Read full article on original website
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location
Braxton County residents said they're "disappointed" after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing in early 2023.
Kroger Is Planning More Closures In West Virginia
Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4. Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to […]
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Metro News
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
Spaghetti dinner funds to help baby with medical condition’s family
A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.
Ronald McDonald House gets donation of $75,125
On Thursday, the Suncrest Towne Center McDonalds in Morgantown donated $75,152 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), thru a frozen beverage fundraiser during the summer.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
WDTV
Clarksburg cemetery holds tours as part of ‘First Friday’
As part of Clarksburg's First Friday events taking place on Nov. 4, two tours will be given through the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs. Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing...
Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area in December with Stop Scheduled in Fairmont
Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Valley Health – Fort Gay from 8 a.m....
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
