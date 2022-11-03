Read full article on original website
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
Cheer Up, Massholes! Massachusetts Is One Of The Happiest States
Get ready for this, Berkshire County! You want to talk about the power of positive thinking? Chew on this. Even with all the negative energy that's out there nowadays with increases in drugs and crime in general, plus the high cost of living with gas prices and the price of fuel to heat your home this winter constantly on the rise...even with all that, a new study says Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in the nation. Really? Really!
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MA Residents: Beware If You Visit This Eerie Final Resting Place!
Even though Halloween took place this past Monday, there is no stopping those who are yearning for a unique paranormal experience. If you are one of many tri-state region residents who wish to explore life in the here after, have we got an adventure for you:. For starters, you have...
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
Berkshires Are Expecting Warm Weather This Weekend, Time For One Last BBQ?
Scott and I were chatting the other night about the fact that he wants to grill something before it gets too cold. This coming from a guy who has been known to grill when it is snowing!. What is your favorite thing to grill?. Saturday and Sunday we are supposed...
Beware: MA Residents May Have Cancer Causing Clothing Article in Their Homes
With the holidays coming up, you'll surely be shopping for presents to give to your loved ones. Perhaps you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers and holiday parties. Before you go shopping for footwear or if you recently purchased footwear you'll want to pay attention as Massachusetts-based company C&J Clark America Inc. recently issued a recall on women's navy-colored shoes due to cancer causing-chemicals.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
Hey Berkshires, What To Do If Fraud Is Committed During Holiday Shopping
So I have been doing some Holiday shopping, something that I am trying to get better at, if you know me I usually wait till the last minute to shop for the Holidays. There are even some companies rolling out black Friday sales every Friday right now, they are trying to get a jump on their sales for the holiday season.
This Is Why Massachusetts Liquor Stores Are Closed On Thanksgiving And Christmas
If there was any day to consume alcohol in order to "party", it would be the holidays, yes? Doesn't the phrase go, "Eat, Drink, and be Merry"? In fact, most states ALLOW the sale of beer, wine, and other spirits on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not Massachusetts, though. I mean, no...
What State Spends the Most on the Lottery? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
Looks Like We Get Another Chance To Win A Billion Dollars Here In the Berkshires
So the Drawing for the Powerball Billion Dollar Drawing made no one a Billionaire which means now we all have another chance to become what Kanye is no more a Billionaire!. Here are the losing numbers being drawn. Powerball39/Youtube. There were some 50 thousand dollar winners but no one hit...
When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?
Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
The Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Thankful Food Drive is Here!
While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation
Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
