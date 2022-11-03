ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plO3V_0ixglSZP00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A kind of bird that normally winters as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota has made rare appearances in the Chicago area recently.

It’s called the evening grosbeak, and it’s been spotted in Will County .

“If you’re a birdwatcher, it’s a big deal because this is something we don’t get to see all the time. This is kind of special,” said Bob Bryerton, a program coordinator for the Forest Preserve District of Will County who works at the Plum Creek Nature Center in Beecher.

Prior to last weekend’s sighting, Bryerton had only seen an evening grosbeak once before, and that was at the nature center where he worked.

“I was actually doing some yard work, and I turned around and there was a bunch of them on a feeder and, like I said, it’s weird because you don’t see them, but I knew immediately what they were,” Bryerton said.

Evening grosbeaks are almost the size of a robin, Bryerton said. They have a big, heavy, finch-like bill, as well as yellow patches on their body — and the birds are a striking sight.

Bryerton said he’s not the only one who has seen them in the area.

“I just talked to someone,” he said. “They recorded 65 at one time on a feeder, which they are claiming is the most ever recorded in Will County, Illinois, anyway, at one time.”

Bryerton said when evening grosbeaks show up, they don’t stick around very long. Take, for instance, the recent spotting in his backyard.

“They came back multiple times in that day, but they haven’t been back since,” he said.

“I get a lot of house sparrows, and I get a lot of stuff that, maybe, people aren’t too excited about, but I feed them anyway in hopes ’cause every once in a while rare stuff shows up on the feeder that will just be passing through,” he said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
porchdrinking.com

District Brew Yards Now Open in Wheeling, IL

District Brew Yards is well-known within the West Loop of Chicago as a pour-your-own beer hall with four different breweries in operation. After looking for expansion opportunities throughout the past year, the previous Ram Brewing location in Wheeling, Illinois was the perfect fit. The current West Loop location has four breweries in residency: Around the Bend Beer Co, Burnt City Brewing, Twisted Hippo and Casa Humilde Cerveceria. At the Wheeling location, customers will find these four breweries, as well as Histrionic Brewlab. In addition to these five breweries, there is an Added Libations Tab, where ciders and wines will be available.
WHEELING, IL
Q985

IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station

If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy