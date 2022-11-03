Read full article on original website
2 teen boys arrested after alleged gunplay, shots fired in south Tulsa parking lots
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says two teen boys were arrested after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot near 71st and Memorial. Police officers were originally dispatched to Cinergy Cinema near 71st and Memorial for reports of fighting on Saturday just before 9 p.m.
Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
Sand Springs man sentenced to 15 years for robbing, assaulting gas station owner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sand Springs man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for robbing and assaulting a gas station owner. Camaran Blake Breazeale, 30, will spend 15 total years in federal prison. He received 96 months for robbery in Indian Country and 84 months for carrying,...
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
Jenks Police Department receives most donations in 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Police Department and the Bixby Police Department battled head-to-head in the "Cover the Cruiser" fundraiser. This announcement comes after a win from Jenks High School football that snapped Bixby High School football's historic win streak. The event took place at the game in Bixby...
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
Security officers fire shots after man tries hitting them with car outside Saint Francis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis says shots were fired by security officers after a man tried hitting them with his vehicle outside of Saint Francis at 61st and Yale. According to a spokesperson with Saint Francis, a man came to the Yale campus to visit a patient and became belligerent to the front desk staff.
Red Cross opens shelter in Idabel following deadly tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross says around 185 structures have been affected by the Friday storms in Idabel. They say dozens of residents have been left homeless and one man is confirmed dead. Local staff has been in contact with state and local officials since last...
Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
Tulsa Small Business Saturday initiative to include over 100 participating businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The TulsaGo organization announced on Tuesday the launch of a new community initiative that will be held annually on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small Tulsa will allow Tulsans to shop throughout the metropolitan area and pick up a passport at any of the over 100 participating locations.
Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
Second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program to kick off with drop-off event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program is kicking off on Nov. 7. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. individuals can drop off donations in the upper North Plaza of the Student Union at Oklahoma State University. This project is OSU's locally established philanthropy that...
Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Daylight Saving Time comes with sleep deprivation, early sunsets and a lot of complaining. But the American Red Cross wants Oklahomans to associate something else with the time change - testing smoke alarms. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural...
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
Tulsa Animal Welfare waves cat adoption fees for November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced that due to an influx of cat intakes, the shelter will be waving all adoption fees for cats during the month of November. The shelter said it received 54 cats within a few days, all of whom are ready to...
