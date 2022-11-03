ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross opens shelter in Idabel following deadly tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross says around 185 structures have been affected by the Friday storms in Idabel. They say dozens of residents have been left homeless and one man is confirmed dead. Local staff has been in contact with state and local officials since last...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Red Cross: Turn your clocks back, test your smoke alarms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Daylight Saving Time comes with sleep deprivation, early sunsets and a lot of complaining. But the American Red Cross wants Oklahomans to associate something else with the time change - testing smoke alarms. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare waves cat adoption fees for November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced that due to an influx of cat intakes, the shelter will be waving all adoption fees for cats during the month of November. The shelter said it received 54 cats within a few days, all of whom are ready to...
TULSA, OK

