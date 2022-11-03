TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO