A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.

