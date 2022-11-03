Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
douglasnow.com
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
WALB 10
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
wfxl.com
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WALB 10
VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
douglasnow.com
CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape
A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
Albany gang members sentenced on drug charges
ALBANY — A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Jamie Lorell Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss,...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
