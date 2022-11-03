ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, GA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WSOC Charlotte

South Georgia police chief accused of burglary

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD vehicle involved in Friday crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call

An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
douglasnow.com

CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape

A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany gang members sentenced on drug charges

ALBANY — A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into southwest Georgia has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Jamie Lorell Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy