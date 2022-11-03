Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frontier Airlines has announced its low-cost fares for the six new routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orange County, CA and Portland, OR. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion at PHX by launching new nonstop service to an array of exciting destinations across the U.S.,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
seniorresource.com
Diamondback Healthcare Center & 6 More Nursing Homes Near Phoenix!
Here at SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. However, finding the knowledge you need isn’t always easy. Nobody, but nobody, wants to waste their precious time on another internet search. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Phoenix, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Phoenix!
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win
The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Restaurants in North Phoenix
This café specializes in the ecectic cuisine of the Bukharian Jews, whose singular Central Asian fusion cuisine includes plov (an excellent spin on pilaf) and markovcha, a tangle of spicy, garlicky carrot strings, strewn with green onion and cilantro. $-$$ Carolina’s. Mexican. 1202 E. Mohave St. 602-252-1503, carolinasmex.com.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
fox10phoenix.com
History on display at world's largest flying museum in Arizona
The Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa is a great place to check out military history and wartime artifacts. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has a look.
Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores
PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November
Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence
A couple in Mesa, Arizona, was dropping off their ballots on Oct. 21, 2022, for the forthcoming midterm election when they saw two people carrying guns and dressed in tactical gear hanging around the Maricopa County drop box. The armed pair left when officers later arrived. It wasn’t an isolated incident. A lawsuit filed Oct. 24 by Arizona […] The post Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
talkbusiness.net
2 technicians place 1st in ATA national competition
Technicians for Doggett Freightliner of Arkansas, which has multiple locations across the state, and Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. recently received first place at stations in a national skills competition. Jesse Elmore, heavy-duty truck technician for Doggett Freightliner, and Sean ‘Kade’ Bring, trailer technician for Tyson Foods, represented Arkansas at the...
