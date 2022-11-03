ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frontier Airlines has announced its low-cost fares for the six new routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orange County, CA and Portland, OR. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion at PHX by launching new nonstop service to an array of exciting destinations across the U.S.,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Diamondback Healthcare Center & 6 More Nursing Homes Near Phoenix!

Here at SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. However, finding the knowledge you need isn’t always easy. Nobody, but nobody, wants to waste their precious time on another internet search. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Phoenix, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Phoenix!
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win

The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Restaurants in North Phoenix

This café specializes in the ecectic cuisine of the Bukharian Jews, whose singular Central Asian fusion cuisine includes plov (an excellent spin on pilaf) and markovcha, a tangle of spicy, garlicky carrot strings, strewn with green onion and cilantro. $-$$ Carolina’s. Mexican. 1202 E. Mohave St. 602-252-1503, carolinasmex.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November

Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kansas Reflector

Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence

A couple in Mesa, Arizona, was dropping off their ballots on Oct. 21, 2022, for the forthcoming midterm election when they saw two people carrying guns and dressed in tactical gear hanging around the Maricopa County drop box. The armed pair left when officers later arrived. It wasn’t an isolated incident. A lawsuit filed Oct. 24 by Arizona […] The post Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
talkbusiness.net

2 technicians place 1st in ATA national competition

Technicians for Doggett Freightliner of Arkansas, which has multiple locations across the state, and Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. recently received first place at stations in a national skills competition. Jesse Elmore, heavy-duty truck technician for Doggett Freightliner, and Sean ‘Kade’ Bring, trailer technician for Tyson Foods, represented Arkansas at the...
ARKANSAS STATE

